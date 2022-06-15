Disposable Medical Supplies Market to Grow USD 314410 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disposable Medical Supplies Market is Segmented by Type (Injection and Infusion, Blood and Dialysis, Wound Care, Medical Implanting Material, Disposable Clothing, Incontinence Supplies, Surgical Supplies), by Application (Home Healthcare & Nursing Home, Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmacy Category.

The global Disposable Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 293760 Million by 2027, from USD 210170 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Disposable Medical Supplies Market

The growing number of Hospital Acquired Infections( HAIs) and the rising number of medical surgeries will drive the growth of the market.

The impact of the covid 19 outbreak will drive the market trends due to growing awareness of sanitation , hygiene, and strict adherence to safe healthcare practices.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the surging geriatric population are leading to longer hospital stays in turn boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET

Hospital-acquired infections can be serious and life-threatening. The most common types are bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and surgical site infections. As per the estimates of the World Health Organization 1.4 million people around the globe are suffering from an HAI at any given point in time. Various factors determine the development of HAIs such as contaminated instruments, objects, poor maintenance of catheters, ventilators, congested hospital beds, improper sterilization and reusing of infected syringes, etc. Medical surgeries are also rising rapidly. Disposable medical supplies provide the perfect solution as they are easy to use, convenient, and offer high-level protection. Such factors will boost the growth of the disposable medical supplies market during the forecast period.

The covid 19 pandemic drove demand for disposable medical devices such as gowns, gloves, and masks creating supply and demand constraints. The awareness regarding good healthcare practices is crucial for protecting the lives of patients and frontline staff. As per a research-based study disposable ventilator circuits act as an effective barrier between the covid 19 virus and healthcare workers operating in hospital rooms as they limit the aerosol particles of the virus. Sterilizing reusable critical and semi-critical hospital supplies is expensive and requires multiple steps. The use of disposable chemicals, labeling, and proper storage are required for preventing contamination and packaging damage. On the other hand, single-use supplies only require the time needed to unpackage. This in turn will boost the growth of the disposable medical supplies market in the coming years.

One in three adults around the world suffers from multiple chronic conditions. The aging population is surging rapidly. This increases healthcare expenditure with each chronic condition such as diabetes, HIV/AIDs, Tuberculosis, and high blood pressure requiring additional specialist access, emergency department presentations, and discussions. The complications involve deterioration of quality of life, inability to work, huge out-of-pocket medical expenses, and a high toll on care providers. As multiple factors expand hospital stays and admissions get longer. This will drive the growth of the disposable medical supplies market in the forthcoming years.

The disposable medical supplies market will be hampered by the harmful effects on the environment. Hospitals create a huge amount of waste that is dumped in landfill areas. In order to ensure patient safety, convenience, and cost more and more clinical instruments are being marked single-use and thrown away. Healthcare authorities dictate mandatory rules regarding what instruments can be reused. Pandemic and infection outbreaks reveal weak spots in supplies that cannot be sterilized properly. Hence items such as suture wires, and scissors are converted for single-use and thrown out.

DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, hospitals and other medical institutions are expected to dominate in the disposable medical supply market share owing to a huge number of patient admissions in hospitals and covid 19 outbreaks.

Based on region, North America is expected to witness considerable growth due to the presence of key players and rising cases of covid 19.

Key Companies:

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter

Fresenius

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

BD

3M

Terumo Corporation

Braun

Smith & Nephew

Abbott

R. Bard

Novartis

ConvaTec

Medline

Teleflex

Halyard Health

Nitto Medical

Coloplast

Smiths Group

Weigao

BSN medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

Ansell.

