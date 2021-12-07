Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size to Reach USD 6957.9 Million by 2027 at CAGR 2.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disposable Medical Gloves Market is Segmented by Type (Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, PVC Gloves, Others) End User (Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027.

In 2020, the global Disposable Medical Gloves market size was USD 5861.2 Million and is forecast to be USD 6957.9 Million in 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Disposable Medical Gloves Market Are:

Rising awareness of health and safety measures connected to emergency response situations and patient treatment is expected to drive disposable medical gloves market growth.

The rising necessity of hand protection equipment in the healthcare business, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to increase the growth of the disposable medical gloves market. During medical examinations and surgeries, these gloves prevent cross-contamination and disease transmission.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Disposable Medical Gloves Market:

During the forecast period, rising health and hygiene standards, expanding penetration of synthetic medical gloves, and an increase in the number of surgeries are expected to drive the growth of the disposable medical gloves market.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the medical glove industry, as it has prompted the widespread use of medical gloves for personal health and safety. The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a constant increase in demand for medical gloves, which has had a significant influence on the global disposable medical gloves market.

During the forecast period, technological improvements in glove manufacture, such as the use of moisturizing agents for easy donning, antimicrobial technology, and the production of textured gloves to aid glove grip, are expected to fuel the expansion of the disposable medical gloves market.

The disposable medical gloves market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the rise in patient populations in the coming years. Governments in several countries have increased healthcare spending to build a strong healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced treatment options to patients.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share Analysis:

Based on Region, Because of the government's strict health regulations on personal health and safety, North America is likely to be the most profitable region. This is due to increased public awareness regarding the prevention of healthcare-associated illnesses. The growing demand for higher-quality polyisoprene medical gloves for surgical applications is also boosting the regional market growth.

Based on Application, The most profitable segment is expected to be the examination sector. Disposable gloves made of vinyl or natural rubber are most commonly used for low-risk general procedures, such as non-invasive physical examinations.

Based on Type, the nitrile material segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Nitrile-based products are preferred in environments where exposure to blood-borne pathogens and other contaminants is a major concern due to their high puncture resistance, excellent barrier protection, and durability.

Leading Players in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market

● Top Glove

● Semperit

● Supermax

● Hartalega

● Ansell

● Medline

● YTY GROUP

● Cardinal Health

● Medicom

● ARISTA

● KIRGEN

● Kossan

● HL Rubber Industries

● Rubbercare

● Bluesail

● Jaysun Glove

● Jiangsu Cureguard Glove

● Shangdong Yuyuan

● Zhanjiang jiali

● Motex

● Ningbo Tianshun

● Qingdao Heli

