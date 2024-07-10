Display Market worth $173.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



Browse in-depth TOC on "Display Market"

100 – Tables

65 – Figures

210 – Pages

Display Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 135.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 173.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Display Technology, Resolution, Panel Size, Panel Type, Dimension, Product, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High costs associated with new display technology-based products Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of AMOLED displays, especially post 5G rollout Key Market Drivers Robust application of displays in automotive and healthcare industries



The consumer electronics segment currently leads the display market and is expected to have the largest market share in the forecast period.

The consumer electronics market has seen a surge in demand for high quality and high-resolution displays in recent years. Organic light emitting diode OLED and liquid crystal display LCD dominate the market. Nevertheless, other display technologies such as micro-LED, quantum dot displays, and mini-LED are gaining popularity due to their superior picture quality, high contrast ratio, and energy efficiency.

OLED displays are becoming more popular, especially in the high-end smartphone and TV markets, because they're thin, flexible, and bright. OLED displays have higher contrast ratio and viewing angles than LCDs. The high-end TV market is shifting from LCD technology to LCD due to this change.

LCD displays are a popular choice for midrange and budget friendly smartphones and TVs because they are cheap. LCD market is facing challenges due to oversupply and price competition, leading market players to focus on developing panels using advanced display technologies such as mini-LEDs and quantum dot displays. Micro-LED is a new display technology that combines the advantages of OLED displays and LCD displays, such as high contrast ratio, broad color gamut, and low power consumption. Micro-LED displays are still being explored by manufacturers for potential uses, even though they are still in their early stages and cost. Micro-LED is to make big strides in the display industry and will be used in a range of applications including smartphones, TVs, and wearables.

Consumer electronics and displays are poised to thrive in the upcoming years, with the growing demand for high-quality displays in a variety of devices. Smartphones, TVs, and smart wearables, like smartwatches and VR HMDs, are expected to be the main drivers of this growth. The demand for larger and higher resolution displays is expected to increase, driven by the increasing popularity of advanced display technologies like quantum dots, micro-LED, and mini-LED. Display is expected to remain fiercely competitive as manufacturers continue to innovate and commercialize new technologies that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

LCD display technology is predicted to have the largest market share in the forecast period.

Liquid crystal display technology is widely used in modern display devices such as televisions, computer monitors and smartphones. An LCD is a liquid crystal that has been electronically modified to pass or block light. The lens is comprised between two flexible electrodes and two polarizing filters, and the alignment of the lenses determines how much light passes through the display, three subpixels are used on LCD displays to create colors, each with a color special filter—red, green, and deep. By changing the intensity of each subpixel, the display can produce millions of colors.

LCD technology replaced numerous technologies, along with cathode ray tube (CRT) and plasma shows. LCDs are thinner, lighter, and consume less strength. Additionally, it also presented better resolution, coloration accuracy, and viewing enjoyment as compared to in advance show technologies.

LCD technology includes advances in Twisted Nematic (TN) displays, which offer faster response times and periodic power consumption to date limited viewing angles Past switching (IPS) displays with a wider and more colorful view more accurate than TN specification. Vertical alignment (VA) provides high comparison ratios but can be afflicted by gradual reaction times. Additionally, superior fringe subject switching (AFFS) technology has been evolved for progressed coloration replica, and LED backlighting has been introduced for higher brightness and decreased strength consumption. These advancements have made LCD generation appropriate to be used in a wide range of devices, which include smartphones, televisions, and computer video display units.

Display industry for the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the highest market share between 2024 and 2029 forecast.

Asia Pacific has emerged as an attractive market for manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions. Asia Pacific is the key consumer and producer of display panels. The display devices advancement at an unpredictable pace and the new technology is being rapidly adopted in Asia Pacific region. Some of the key companies in Asia Pacific region include SAMSUNG DISPLAY, LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., and many others.

The region's low labor costs have played a critical role in attracting companies to establish their OLED and LCD panel manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific area. The retail, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, defense, transportation, and sports & entertainment industries are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the display market in Asia Pacific. The rapid adoption of display devices in different sectors, particularly in Japan, South Korea, China and India, is a key driver for market growth in the region.

Key Players

The major players in display companies include SAMSUNG DISPLAY (Republic of Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd., (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Qisda Corporation (Taiwan), TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China), LEYARD (China), E INK HOLDINGS INC., (Taiwan), Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China), Universal Display (US), TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (Netherlands), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), HannStar (Taiwan), eMagin (US), Kopin Corporation (US), NORITAKE ITRON CORP. (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), JOLED Inc. (Japan), Elux, Inc. (US), Visionox Company (China), Winstar Display Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan).

