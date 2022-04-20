Dispelix and Avegant Partner on Advanced Optical Solution for AR

Both Companies will Optimize the World's Smallest LED Light Engine For Augmented Reality to Work With the Nanotech-Enhanced Waveguide Technology From Dispelix

ESPOO, Finland and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix™ (Espoo), the acknowledged leader in see-through waveguide displays for AR and MR wearables, today announced it is partnering with Avegant (San Mateo), developers of miniaturized LED-based LCoS light engine technologies for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses.

The results of this partnership will see Dispelix's nanotech-enhanced LED waveguides optimized at both a materials- and manufacturing-level for ideal pairing with Avegant's newly-announced AG-30L 30° LED light engines.

The LED light engine is the primary source of illumination in most of today's shipped AR glasses and headsets (typically residing in the frame of the device), while waveguides are the key technology enabling most enterprise and consumer AR glasses to-date, including devices such as Microsoft® HoloLens™, Magic Leap®, and more.

A waveguide is a predominately-clear, thin piece of glass or plastic inside AR glasses or headsets that bends and combines light beams from multiple sources into the eye. This added light represents the virtual 3D objects meant to be seen 'on top' of the real world.

Avegant joins the Dispelix extended partnership program along with AAC®, which recently became one of the company's strategic partners for the mass-manufacturing of Dispelix see-through waveguide displays. The AAC partnership is a necessity to support the massively-growing global demand associated with the Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) wearables market. Working with Avegant now enables full optimization of the two primary components in an AR hardware solution.

"This new partnership with Avegant builds on the AAC agreement by giving OEMs and ODMs alike a turnkey solution for developing the highest-performance AR glasses on the market. AAC's unparalleled expertise in wafer-level optics mass manufacturing and the new Avegant LED optimization allows any manufacturer to quickly bring their proprietary AR solution to scale and to market with the extreme quality and unmatched performance that only Dispelix offers," said Antti Sunnari, CEO of Dispelix.

"Combined optimization of waveguides with light engines is key to enabling the best AR experiences. The pairing of our small high performance light engines with the Dispelix waveguide will offer the most compelling solutions for the industry," said Ed Tang, CEO of Avegant. "Together we are going to enable true glasses-like devices with unparalleled performance."

About Dispelix

Dispelix is a waveguide designer and manufacturer that delivers visionary augmented and mixed reality see-through displays for consumer and enterprise solutions. Its patented DPX waveguides unlock new freedoms in AR product design with unmatched image quality, performance, and efficiency. Led by the world's most sought-after experts in optics, photonics, and manufacturing, Dispelix powers AR experiences that push boundaries. Dispelix is headquartered in Finland, with offices in US, China, and Taiwan. Learn more at dispelix.com.

About Avegant

Avegant is a well-funded, venture-backed technology company developing next-generation display technology to enable previously impossible augmented reality experiences. The company uses its deep scientific understanding of human sight and head-mounted display ergonomics together with its consumer electronics manufacturing experience to develop displays that enable realistic AR experiences for consumers. Avegant's AR Light Engines will enable customers to provide a compelling AR experience in a consumer wearable AR device. For more information visit avegant.com

