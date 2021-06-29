Disinfection Robots Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 561.45 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global disinfection robots market report.

The disinfection robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30.69% during the period 2020−2026

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

UVD Robots, one of the leading vendors providing disinfection robots, has more than 60 unique features filed patented solutions being technologically 2-4 years ahead of any competitor in the market. Based on product type, the UV disinfection robots accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is likely to witness the highest CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the healthcare facilities accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of over 32.16% during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the highest revenue share compared to other regions for the market in 2020 while APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of approximately 33.39%. With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for disinfection robots has significantly increased with the growing need to maintain disinfection and prevent the spread of the virus.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 36 other vendors

Disinfection Robots Market – Segmentation

UV disinfection has several advantages compared to other cleaning methods and is gaining high traction in the global disinfection robots market. Emerging players offering UV-C disinfection robots and advantages associated with them contribute to the market growth. The cheaper ways to generate disinfecting UV light are enabling the UV segment's growth.

Healthcare settings are home to various HAIs and multidrug-resistant organisms that affect patients, physicians, and other healthcare workers. The future emergence of epidemics or serious communicable infections will elevate the growth of the global market.

Higher adoption of advanced systems in healthcare facilities, continuous research & development activities, and the growing number of manufacturers in the disinfection robots in the region are enhancing the growth of the European market. The government initiatives towards healthcare are fueling the growth of the disinfectant robots market.

Disinfection Robots Market by Product Type

UV Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Spray Robots

Combined System Robots

Disinfection Robots Market by End-User

Healthcare Facilities

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Airport & Transports

Hospitality

Others

Disinfection Robots Market – Dynamics

Several vendors are offering disinfection products with patented technologies. With the ongoing pandemic, there has been an absolute explosion in the number of patent filings. Patented technologies, especially for UV disinfection and automated dosing, is boosting the development of the most sophisticated and effective solutions to prevent HAIs. Fetch Robotics has developed a disinfection robot, Breezy One, that autonomously maneuvers around the facility and dispenses an aerosol-based disinfectant. The substance dispensed by the robots is a patented chemical that is safe for humans after a few hours. OTSAW, an advanced robotic technology company, has filed several patents on the technology that effectively cool and efficiently operate LED lights. As a result, the new O-RX Disinfection robot uses less power than other UVC light sources. UVD Robots, one of the leading vendors providing disinfection robots, with its more than 60 unique features, has filed patented solutions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Funding & Investments for Developing Disinfection Robots

Advancement of New Electric Disinfection Robots

Increasing Spread of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Role of AI & Robotics in Transforming Healthcare

Disinfection Robots Market – Geography

In 2020, Europe accounted for the highest share of 35.28% in the global disinfection robots market. The rising need to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and HAIs, increasing awareness about safety and regular cleaning, and the COVID-19 virus outbreak are expected to boost the growth of the disinfection robots market during the forecast period. In addition, higher adoption of advanced systems in healthcare facilities, continuous research and development activities, and the growing number of manufacturers in the disinfection robots market in the region are enhancing the market growth. The major contributing factor for the region's growth is the increasing incidence rate of HAIs. For instance, the most recent comprehensive study by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) concluded that approximately nine million cases of HAIs occur across Europe every year. Around one in 15 patients in acute care hospitals and one in 24 residents in long-term care facilities have at least one infection at any given point in time. This is significantly high, considering the high cost associated with hospital-acquired infections.

Disinfection Robots Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



UK



Spain

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

Blue Ocean Robotics

Nevoa

Taimi Robotics Technology

XAG

Xenex Disinfection Services

Other Prominent Vendors

Akara Robotics

ALVO Medical

Amy Robotics

Ava Robotics

Badger Technologies

Bioquell

Bridgeport Magnetics Group

Clearpath Robotics

Corvus Robotics

Engmotion

Fetch Robotics Inc

Finsen Technologies

Geekplus Technology

Grizzly

H-Bots Robotics

imedtac

Keenon Robotics

LG Electronics

Mediland

MetraLabs

Nanyang Technological University

OMRON

OTSAW

Pudu Technology

Rubedo sistemos

SESTO Robotics

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument

Shenzhen EAI Technology

Siemens & Acuma

SIFSOF

Skytron

Techmetics Robotics

Tru-D SmartUVC

UVCLIGHT.CO.UK

UVC Solutions

Vanora Robots

