Disinfectant Spray Market to Register Astounding 14% CAGR Due to Massive Spike of Hospital Acquired Infections

Over 2 Out of 5 Disinfectant Sprays to Come from Hospitals & Clinics

Fact.MR's latest report on the disinfectant spray market provides a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report further explicates crucial dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market. To present the information in a vivid way, the report was segmented into formulation, delivery system, pack size, application, sales channels, and region

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disinfectant spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the study, sales in disinfectant spray market are expected to surge by 1.5x over the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the disinfectant industry are increasing their capacity to produce green products that destroy specific organisms without harming the surfaces they are sprayed to. Sales of liquids containing alcohols, aldehydes, and ammonium compounds may be threatened by environmentally friendly disinfectants. In order to capitalize on this, disinfectant spray makers are improving research and development (R&D) efforts and broaden their line of environmentally friendly disinfectants.

Further, growing need for a healthy lifestyle along with surging environmental concers will boost the disinfection industry over the upcoming decade. Introduction of advanced technology like disinfection tunnels and drone sprays will promote the growth.

Subsequently, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections such as surgical-site infection, urinary and catheter related infections is necessitating the demand for disinfectant spray. According to Center for Disease Control and Precaustion (CDC), the U.S. witnessed around 1.7 million cases of hospital acquired infections, among which 32% were UTIs, 15% were lung infection, and 22% were surgical site infection.

Hence, manufacturers are putting an emphasis on sustainability and creating innovative, secure goods for the specific industry in response to demand and necessity. As consumers become increasingly worried about the safety and toxicity of the product, developments in natural base disinfectants and recyclable packaging materials will benefit the industry.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of delivery system, nearly 3/5 th of disinfectant spray sales are expected to be contributed by aerosol products.

of disinfectant spray sales are expected to be contributed by aerosol products. Based on application, hospital and clinics account for over 40% of demand share in the global market.

Sales of disinfectant spray increased exponentially by over 200% worldwide in 2020.

North America led the global market for disinfectant spray with a market share of over 30% in 2019

led the global market for disinfectant spray with a market share of over 30% in 2019 Sales of disinfectant spray in South Asia & Oceania are expected to surge by more than 5.2x over the forecast period

& Oceania are expected to surge by more than 5.2x over the forecast period Europe market is expected to expand at 3x, while sales in East Asia are projected to increase by 4.6x through 2022 & beyond

Growth Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections will promote the sales of disinfectant sales in hospitals and clinics

Growing penetration of e-commerce industry will create lucrative growth prospects for disinfectant spray manufacturers, spurring the sales.

Restraints:

The chemicals create hazardous airborne compounds that, when breathed in by a person cause a variety of respiratory conditions like allergies and asthma. This might limit the sales

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the existence of numerous leading players, the competitive landscape of the market is extremely fragmented. Important businesses are concentrating on using new marketing tactics and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to expand their consumer base.

By increasing their productivity, operational effectiveness, and lead time reduction, manufacturers are concentrating on controlling and improving supply efficiency and remaining competitive in the market.

Some of the leading players are now concentrating on product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, new advancements, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their market position in the worldwide disinfectant spray market.

For instance,

In March 2021 , A number of U.S.-based clients, including United Airlines, Uber Technologies, Inc., Enterprise Holdings car rental brands and transportation services, and AMC Theatres, have access to disinfectant sprays and best practices for cleaning and disinfecting thanks to a collaboration between the Clorox Company, Cleveland Clinic, and CDC.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Procter and Gamble

Clorox Company

Ecolab Inc.

3M

S.C Johnson & Son Inc.

Gojo industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Whitley Corporation

Medline Industries

More Valuable Insights on Disinfectant Spray Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global disinfectant spray market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of disinfectant spray through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Formulation:

Sodium Hypochlorite

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Biguanides

Amphoterics

Aldehydes

By Delivery System:

Aerosol

Non-aerosol

By Pack Size:

Up to 200 ml

201 ml - 400 ml

401 ml - 600 ml

More than 600 ml

By Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Offices / Commercial

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Households

Other Applications

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Retail & Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

Wholesaler & Distributors

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Disinfectant Spray Market Report

What is the projected value of the disinfectant spray market in 2020?

At what rate will the global disinfectant spray market grow until 2030?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the disinfectant spray market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global disinfectant spray market during 2020-2030?

Which are the factors driving the disinfectant spray market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the disinfectant spray market during the forecast period?

