Dishwasher Market to Reach $54.29 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing popularity of eating-out culture and rise in the number of small-sized food service entities drive the growth of the global dishwasher market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dishwasher Market by Product (Built-in Dishwashers, Portable Dishwashers, and Drawer Dishwashers),Application (Households and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Multi-brand Stores, Wholesalers, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global dishwasher industry was estimated at $25.37 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $54.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in popularity of eating-out culture, rise in the number of small-sized foodservice entities, changes in lifestyle, growing disposable income, and surge inexpenditure on home improvement drive the growth of the global dishwasher market. On the other hand, long replacement cycle and lack of proper electrification restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid growth of the retail sector is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14246

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has given way to increased awareness among the consumers regarding cleanliness and hygiene, thereby boosting the global dishwasher market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The households segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the households segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global dishwasher market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in consumer expenditure on home appliances.

The multibrand stores segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on distribution channel, the multibrand stores segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dishwasher market. This is attributed to the fact that multi-brand stores like supermarkets & hypermarkets offer a wide variety of dishwashers under a single roof. Simultaneously, the online retails segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This is because increase in penetration of various online portals globally and rise in number of offers or discounts drive consumers to purchase consumer durables through online channels.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dishwasher market, due to increased usage of energy-efficient dishwashers in this province. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in urbanization and high standard of living of people, especially in the developing countries such as India and China drive the growth of the global dishwasher market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14246

Key players in the industry-

Fagor Electrodomestico

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Miele& Cie. KG

Asko Appliances AB

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Baumatic Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Middleby Corporation.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Dishwasher Tablets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

White Goods Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Smart Water Softeners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research