Discovery Education and USC Shoah Foundation launch Anti-Hate Challenge for UK Secondary Schools

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful challenge which empowers children to tackle hate within their communities and take action for a better future is being launched to UK secondary schools.

Created by University of Southern California (USC) Shoah Foundation, in partnership with Discovery Education, the Stronger Than Hate Challenge invites pupils to use their creativity to bring communities closer together. Students aged 13-18 are being asked to submit a project showing why united communities are stronger. This can take the form of a video, poem, song, blog or piece of art – and a first prize of £5000 plus iPads is on offer.

The Stronger Than Hate Challenge demonstrates the power of learning from the past and using your own voice to counter hate. The Challenge is presented by the USC Shoah Foundation Institute for Visual History and Education and Discovery Education – the global leader in curriculum-aligned digital resources, engaging content and professional learning for primary and secondary classrooms.

Already a high-profile challenge in the US and Canada, Stronger Than Hate is being launched in the UK along with special classroom resources to help teachers and pupils recognise and counter hate and discrimination- freely available at TeachingWithTestimony.com/uk-challenge.

Discovery Education has also collaborated with USC Shoah Foundation to produce special age-appropriate resources for younger children in the UK. These are available to primary schools through Discovery Education Espresso.

Lesly Culp, USC Shoah Foundation's Head of Programs for Education said:

"The Stronger Than Hate Challenge empowers youth voices by connecting students with the impact of testimony in overcoming hate. In continued partnership with Discovery Education, we are helping inspire new ideas and spark student imagination to foster a more just and equitable society."

Lori McFarling, President of Corporate and Community Partnerships at Discovery Education said:

"The resources from Teaching with Testimony, including the Stronger Than Hate Challenge, exemplify the impact of connecting students to social and emotional learning as a catalyst for change. We commend USC Shoah Foundation for their continued leadership in fostering inclusivity and are proud to join forces in igniting student curiosity through the power of testimony."

The Stronger Than Hate Challenge UK winners will be announced in August 2021. First prize is a £5,000 grant.

Schools should visit teachingwithtestimony.com/challenge-uk to enter.

SOURCE Discovery Education