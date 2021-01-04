Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service

Multi-year deal covers 12 European markets with access to 100m+ homes, strengthening their existing business relationship with direct-to-consumer distribution for the first time, in addition to the traditional linear TV portfolio.

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. and Vodafone have signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe under which Vodafone customers in 12 markets can continue to enjoy Discovery's unique content portfolio. The parties will also collaborate on making discovery+ available to existing Vodafone subscriber bases across Europe. discovery+ is the definitive real-life entertainment streaming service that aggregates Discovery's iconic and much-loved brands and content around the globe.

The partnership covers Vodafone's TV and mobile customers in the UK*, Germany, Turkey*, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland will be able to watch their favourite content from Discovery's iconic brands, the BBC's natural history collection*, plus Eurosport's premium sports offering, all in one place for the first time ever.

At launch, discovery+ will have one of the largest content offerings of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of global and local content, and original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery has category leadership, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and high-quality documentaries. Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, discovery+ will become the streaming Home of the Olympics in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero, live and on demand*.

This partnership gives Discovery access to roughly 100m Vodafone TV, Fixed Broadband and Mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period that will vary by market. Launches will be supported by high-profile marketing campaigns including a wide array of 'always on' customer promotional activities on both Vodafone and Discovery owned platforms. The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Discovery's linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

David Zaslav, President & CEO of Discovery, Inc. said: "We are delighted to announce this multi-territory and multi-platform partnership with Europe's largest mobile and fixed network operator. Vodafone's vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for discovery+ as together we bring the definitive destination for real-life entertainment to consumers across Europe. Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices."

Ahmed Essam, Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer, Vodafone Group, said: "I am extremely pleased to have made this agreement with Discovery, which extends our existing partnership and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone's positioning as one of Europe's leading video content platforms. Discovery will be a key part of our Entertainment offer, providing a rich choice of content that will enhance Vodafone's provision of a superior customer experience across its high-quality TV and flexible streaming services".

Kasia Kieli, President & MD of Discovery EMEA, said: "discovery+ will harness our unique and powerful global and local content offering to serve fans across Europe as we bring the best of real-life entertainment to our passionate audiences. We are very pleased that our relationship with Vodafone continues to grow. Thanks to this new strategic partnership our viewers and Vodafone's customers will have direct access to the best global and local Discovery content anytime anywhere."

*discovery+ will only be available to Vodafone mobile customers in the UK and Turkey.

*BBC natural history partnership excludes the UK.

*Olympic rights exclude Russia. Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in France and the UK for Tokyo 2020.

Notes to editors:

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real-life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Related Links

www.discovery.com



SOURCE Discovery, Inc.