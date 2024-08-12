Discover The Beauty Of Exquisite Materials With KML Worktops' Range Of Renovation Supplies

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, KML Worktops, one of London's leading worktop suppliers, has always been at the forefront of the industry. Its worktops are recognised for superb artistry and premium materials as all its products are fabricated at its ultra-modern factory situated in London.

Excellence in Craftsmanship at KML Worktops

At KML worktops, we have constantly been achieving high-quality worktops since our establishment in 2003. With such history, complex jobs are always executed with high standards thanks to our experienced staff crafting all sorts of different stones to meet each individual needs.

Granite Worktops

The reason people go for granite worktops is because of their classic beauty and durability, which lasts for decades, because of how enduring they are.

Marble Worktops

Marble worktops represent opulence and refinement. The unique veins and smooth texture of marble make it a showstopper in any kitchen design.

Quartz Worktops

Quartz worktops are a brilliant hybrid between the luxurious attributes of natural stone and the practical characteristics of modern technology. KML Worktops offers a variety of quartz options, requiring low to no maintenance.

Porcelain/Ceramic Worktops

Porcelain and ceramic worktops are loved because they're strong and flexible. For such reasons such worktops have become more popular due to their heat, scratch and stain-resistant.

Our Vision at KML Worktops

KML Worktops has a dream which is to ensure that it supplies every customer with the best materials produced using the highest skill level possible. The worktops should also improve the aesthetics of any kitchen, the heart of the house, for everybody in the family.

Contact Information:

KML Worktops

Unit 14, Pop In Commercial Centre, South Way Wembley, HA9 0HF

Phone Number: +44 (0)20 3150 1198, +44 7494 020 487

Email: koliqi@koliqi.co.uk

Website: https://kmlworktops.london/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478954/KML_Worktops_Logo.jpg



