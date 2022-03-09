Discover Fun: Banggood Announces Details of Its 2022 Spring Trendy Festival

GUANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, will launch the 2022 Spring Sale named Banggood Spring Trendy Festival, with plenty of popular brands. Shoppers can enjoy the new outdoor fun this spring when they browse the amazing lineup of new and innovative products.

To meet the expectations of shoppers as they make the purchases that suit their hobbies and lifestyles, Banggood has selected "Discover Fun" as its new tagline for 2022. The new tagline conveys the joy that a shopper experiences when discovering a new hobby, fitting out a new wardrobe or considering purchases that fit one's lifestyle – that's the unlimited fun at Banggood.

The Banggood Spring Sale is now underway, and will go for 20 days, from 9 Mar. to 29 Mar., featuring not only discounts as low as 70% off, but also new games and perks:

Stage 1: 9 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 16 Mar 4 pm (UTC+8) - Play Games + Win Free Gifts & Allowance

During this stage, Banggood will make available the Saving Tips page, which will be in effect during the entire campaign. Over 100 new spring products have been specially chosen and prepared for shoppers, while thousands of money-saving tips will be waiting for shoppers to take advantage of.

They can also win free gifts and perks through Money Box and other games.

Stage 2: 16 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 23 Mar 4 pm (UTC+8) - New Releases + Pay 1$ Get Lowest Price

During this stage, shoppers can secure the best price for their favorite products in the Spring Sale by paying a deposit of $1 on the Pre-Sale page.

In addition, Banggood will be debuting a lineup of new products from the most popular brands, including BlitzWolf and POCO, just waiting to be snapped up by shoppers in the know.

Stage 3: 23 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 26 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) - Up To 70% Off + Hit The Lowest Price

The lowest prices in the Spring Sale will be formally rolled out at this stage, with limited-time offers as low as 70% off on a first-come, first-serve basis. Banggood is ramping up the incentives for shoppers through cashback rewards every time a shopper signs up.

Shoppers can visit our other surprise marketplaces, including Lightning Deals Center, New Releases, Super Brand Day, Coupon Deals and VIP Early Access. Tap the screen to view their favorite products instantaneously.

Stage 4: 26 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 29 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) - $9.99 Still Hot

Super Brand Day and Lightning Deals Center keep their doors open during the last three days of this thrilling sales campaign.

