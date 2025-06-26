Discover Energy-Efficient Home Wellness at BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam

BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam Showroom Showcases Energy Efficient, Technology Driven Home Wellness

BEIJING, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BETA WELLNESS, the global retail specialist in home wellness, opened its Dutch flagship showroom in early 2025. Offering spas, swim spas, saunas and ice baths—all backed by energy efficient, technology driven design—BETA WELLNESS now welcomes Dutch homeowners to experience its expert curated portfolio in person.

Experience OASIS: Award Winning Spas & Swim Spas

OASIS is BETA WELLNESS's flagship brand for spas, swim spas and pools—ranked among the top five in Australia, and consistently recognised in the UK with the UK Pool & Spa Awards for Energy Efficiency Gold Standard, as well as multiple "Best Buy" accolades from What Spa? magazine. OASIS Spas UK is also a long-standing What Spa? magazine- approved Brand. In Rotterdam, explore four standout OASIS models:

OASIS Maui Classic (Spa)

Patented ultra thin jets deliver targeted hydrotherapy

Best in class insulation keeps standby power under 100 kWh/month (≈€25)

Integrated Wi Fi & app controls for effortless operation

OASIS Jamaican Hydro (Spa)

Advanced air injection system creates thousands of therapeutic micro bubbles

Five seat layout with customizable jet zones for personalised relief

OASIS AQUA LIFE 4.4 (Compact Swim Spa)

Space saving footprint—perfect for terraces and urban gardens

Patented 3″ swim jets with ten adjustable speeds for fitness or leisure

An advanced water treatment chamber that provides superior disinfection and reduces reliance on traditional chemicals

OASIS EASY LIFE 6.0 (Professional Swim Spa)

1.45 m depth designed for advanced aquatic workouts

Four turbo jets with adjustable currents for swim training or family fun

Exceeds CEC insulation standards to minimise energy costs

Professional Home Wellness Solutions

Beyond OASIS, BETA WELLNESS's portfolio includes innovative swim machine, professional-grade infrared saunas, and premium ice baths—all featuring smart technology, advanced filtration and award-winning performance.

Why BETA WELLNESS?

Expert Guidance: Our knowledgeable, hands on team offers tailored advice and end to end support, from site planning to maintenance.

In Store Wet Tests: Try jets, currents, heat zones and cold immersion before you buy—no appointment necessary.

Global Retail Network: With flagship stores in the UK, Australia, Norway, Austria and now the Netherlands, we bring world class wellness to your doorstep.

Visit Us

Spectrumlaan 51 2665 NM Bleiswijk Netherlands

Mon-Fri: 9 AM–5 PM

Sat-Sun: By Appointment Only

Discover the full range at https://beta-wellness.nl/

Media Contact

BETA WELLNESS Netherlands

T: +31 (0)79 341 11 18 | E: sales@beta-wellness.nl