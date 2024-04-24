Discover affordable fares with PLAY airlines for your transatlantic journeys

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAY airlines offers affordable travel options between North America and Europe. Since its inaugural flight in 2021, PLAY has expanded its fleet to include 10 aircraft from the Airbus A320 family and with an average aircraft age of just over 2 years, PLAY is a real value for money option.

PLAY is a icelandic low cost airline, operating flights between North Europe and America with Iceland as a hub in the middle.

Strategically based in Iceland, PLAY leverages its location in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to efficiently connect passengers traveling between North America and Europe, enabling the airline to maintain low operational costs and pass on savings to customers.

Passengers flying with PLAY can add a complimentary stopover in Iceland for up to 10 days, allowing them to explore the country's natural wonders and vibrant capital, Reykjavik, without additional charges.

For those looking to extend their layover into a multi-day stopover, PLAY offers this option at no extra cost, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in Iceland's unique landscapes, breathtaking northern lights and world-famous culture before continuing their journey across the Atlantic.

PLAY serves key destinations in North America, including Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Washington DC in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada. In Iceland, visitors can experience breathtaking sights such as waterfalls, glaciers, geysers, and diverse wildlife within easy reach of the comfort of Reykjavik.

Since its inception, PLAY has operated a fleet of 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft, boasting an average age of just over 2 years, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable, safe, and reliable journey. With an impressive 83% on-time performance in 2023, PLAY has established itself as a dependable choice for travelers. While already an affordable option, PLAY offers travel agencies and groups special offers on airfare and extra services: https://www.flyplay.com/en/travel-agencies.

Recognized for excellence, PLAY's cabin crew was voted the best by USA Today readers and the airline itself was named the best low-cost airline in Northern Europe, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional service and value to passengers.

For more information, go to www.flyplay.com.

