Discover a New Perspective this Ramadan with the OPPO Reno8 T

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Holy month of Ramadan, global technology brand OPPO, offers state-of-the-art technology that allows users to capture and share memorable moments spent with family and friends as well as stay in touch with their loved ones from across the world.

Reno8 T 5G

As this auspicious time highlights the importance of unity and togetherness, OPPO users can take advantage of the Reno8 T 5G's Ultra-Clear Imaging System and capture the highest-quality portraits possible in exquisite detail. Bringing the 108MP main camera to the Reno series for the first time, users can unleash a world of possibilities and capture heartfelt memories.

From lavish Iftar spreads to festive lanterns adorning homes, users can ensure a moment is never missed with the Reno8 T 5G. By utilizing NonaPixel Plus binning technology and OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm, the 108MP Portrait Camera captures ultra-clear, high-resolution images in any scenario, enabling users to capture beautiful photos. Additionally, cropping of large 108MP images allows wide panoramas to be expanded to reveal crisp portrait-like images with amazing details, allowing users to capture gatherings with ease.

For users looking to go the extra mile, the Reno8 T 5G also provides a range of portrait features, including Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Dual-View Video and more, each of which empower users to take professional-quality photos that express their own style and creativity.

Together with upgraded 67W SUPERVOOC™ charging and 6.7-inch large AMOLED display's 93% screen-to-body ratio, the Reno8 T 5G delivers an unparalleled user experience. The smartphone can be charged to 100% in just 44 minutes perfect for those busy days, so users never have to worry about missing a moment of the festive celebrations.

The Reno8 T 5G is available for purchase on OPPO's regional website and retail partner stores across UAE, at a recommended retail price of AED 1,499.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

