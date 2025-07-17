Discounted Explorers Poised For Catch‑Up Rally In Bullish Gold Market

USA News Group News Commentary



VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – After a brief rise, gold's price leveled off as the market responded to US President Donald Trump shooting down talks about the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. As the precious metal stays comfortably over the US$3,300 per ounce price point, several analysts are believing in an upcoming US$4,00 price target. With the current gold bull market comfortably underway, analysts are pointing to how mining stocks outshine the physical commodities themselves, while juniors in particular regain momentum. Among the mining companies advancing projects with optimal timing, include RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU), August Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG), Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF), and Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF).

As cash pours into bullion and flagship gold ETFs such as GDX, analysts contend that junior miners could be the next group to rally. Even with gold holding firm, shares of these smaller producers and explorers remain deeply discounted, suggesting ample room for a catch‑up move. VanEck and other fund managers call this valuation gap one of the strongest risk‑reward setups left in the sector.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) is developing a portfolio of high‑grade, district‑scale gold and antimony projects in New Zealand, a rising exploration hub that combines historic production, critical‑mineral status, and modern infrastructure. Now following a recent C$13.8M financing, the Company is in a strong treasury position to execute on its growth plans.

Altogether RUA GOLD controls about 95% of the historic Reefton Goldfield on New Zealands South Island, where more than 2 million oz of gold were produced at grades from 9 to 50 g/t. The hub‑and‑spoke strategy that the RUA team are executing on focuses on consolidating and growing shallow, high‑grade resources within trucking distance of a central plant. With mineralization confirmed at multiple levels, the multi‑asset approach is gaining momentum as additional drill data arrive.

Recent step‑out drilling at the Auld Creek project pushed high‑grade mineralization 120 m below the current inferred resource. Hole ACDDH033 intersected 2.1 m averaging 64 g/t AuEq, made up of 5.5 g/t gold and 13.1 % antimony, and extended the system's vertical reach to more than 280 m. Several targets are still untested, including a 2.5 km gold‑in‑soil corridor northwest of the Bonanza and Fraternal shoots.

"This is an exciting development to see high-grade gold-antimony mineralization at Auld Creek that is 120 m deeper than the current resource," said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD. "Proving out continuity at depth and growing this resource will be a key focus of drilling in the next quarter, while simultaneously drilling the Cumberland-Gallant deposit 3 km to the south."

Antimony prices climbed above US$50,000 per tonne in 2025 after China imposed export controls, and New Zealand has listed the metal as critical, sharpening interest in Auld Creek's dual‑commodity appeal. Surface samples exceed 40% Sb, and several drill holes contain more than 8% antimony—grades rarely seen this early in a project's life.

Three kilometres south within the Reefton Goldfield, RUA has a second drill rig at Cumberland. Recent drilling delivered near‑surface hits such as 1 m at 26.9 g/t and 1 m at 16.2 g/t, adding to earlier intercepts of 1 m at 1 911 g/t. The holes confirm continuity along the Gallant vein system and represent the company's first AI‑guided target generated with VRIFY's predictive platform.

Gallant's vein traces more than 600m at surface yet remains largely open along strike and at depth. Management believes the latest results validate its AI‑driven exploration workflow and point to a broader mineralized envelope. By pairing modern data science with historic vein mapping, RUA is generating new targets along a 2 km structural corridor anchored by Cumberland.

On the North Island, RUA holds the Glamorgan project, a 4 km gold‑arsenic anomaly in the Hauraki Goldfield that also hosts the 10 Moz Martha mine. Rock‑chip samples reach 43 g/t gold, and CSAMT surveys have outlined resistive zones typical of quartz veins. Drill access is in the final approval stage, and targets have been refined with VRIFY's DORA AI engine.

With over US $10 million in cash in the bank and a leadership team credited with more than US $11 billion in cumulative mining exits, RUA GOLD is set for an active second half of 2025. Multiple programs are in motion across the portfolio, supported by AI‑driven targeting, shallow drill success, and the growing strategic importance of both gold and antimony.

Read this and more news for RUA GOLD at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU), which has already surged 104% year-to-date, is set to acquire August Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) for C$1.70 per share in cash, valuing Augusta at roughly C$152 million in equity and C$197 million enterprise.

"This acquisition reinforces the value we see in one of North America's most prolific gold districts," said Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti. "We believe that securing these properties will not only solidify our leading position in the most important new gold district in the U.S., but will also improve our ability to develop the region under an integrated plan – with more flexibility, greater access, better infrastructure sharing, and cohesive engagement with all stakeholders".

AngloGold Ashanti says the transaction strengthens its foothold in Nevada's Beatty District by adding the permitted Reward project, the Bullfrog deposit, and surrounding claims contiguous to its own ground.

Augusta stockholders gain a 28% premium to the prior‑day close (37% to the 20‑day VWAP) and avoid future dilution, construction, and commodity‑price risk.

"The offer from AngloGold Ashanti represents a compelling offer to stockholders, locking in a meaningful premium and immediate liquidity as compared to waiting for the Reward Project to commence construction and then produce by mid-2027," said Richard Warke, Executive Chairman of Augusta Gold. "Constructing the Reward Project would require additional dilution to raise the required equity, substantial time for construction, and time to get the mine operating at capacity. Taking the foregoing factors into consideration, I believe that the offer from AngloGold Ashanti represents a clearly superior path forward for stockholders."

Boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which AngloGold Ashanti will fund from existing cash and expects to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 pending customary approvals.

Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) will launch a fully funded 2025 program that starts with up to 2 000 m of step‑out drilling on the Koivu Zone at its Paana Project in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

"Momentum is building at Valkea," said Chris Donaldson, CEO and Executive Chair of Valkea. "Our 2024 drilling confirmed the high-prospectivity of our Aarnivalkea West target, and we're ready to build on that success this year. With strong support from strategic investors and the right team and partners in place, we're focused on advancing our projects toward meaningful milestones. For the balance of 2025, our priority is clear: expand the footprint of known gold mineralization, refine our key targets, and lay the groundwork for future resource definition."

Valkea plans another 1,000 m of holes to test gaps between Koivu and the high‑grade Honka zone while advancing earlier‑stage targets across Paana West, Rova, Putaanperä, and Aarnivalkea East.

The campaign follows a C$4.1 million placement and builds on 2024 hits such as 55.48 m of 1.63 g/t gold and 8.50 m of 8.57 g/t.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) recently reported 15.05 m grading 11.9 g/t AuEq—including 5.35 g/t gold and 8.39% zinc—from its first surface hole at the Reforma deposit within the Campo Morado mine in Mexico. Luca has completed 22 of 25 planned underground holes and five of ten surface holes in the 7,500 m Phase 1 program aimed at adding near‑term resources.

"Intersecting thick, high-grade, gold-rich massive sulphides in Luca's first drillhole at the Reforma Deposit clearly demonstrates how quickly the Company's exploration efforts can have a transformative impact on the mine and also our ability to realize the untapped metal endowment of Campo Morado," said Paul D. Gray, VP of Exploration of Luca. "The gold-rich Reforma and El Rey Deposits were discovered and partially defined in the 1990's but were never incorporated into the Campo Morado mine plan after the zinc-rich G9 Deposit became the primary focus of previous operators."

Underground drilling at Campo Morado is also paying off, with intervals such as 11 m at 7.6 g/t AuEq and 30.8 m at 1.59 g/t AuEq expanding the SW Zone.

"Luca is uniquely positioned to target these gold-rich deposits during record gold prices while continuing to build out the resources in the G9 Deposit," added Gray. "Underground drill results continue to impress with the discovery of additional mineralized zones with each batch of assays."

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising contract with RUA Gold Inc. (forty five thousand dollars Canadian for a three month contract subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement from the company direct). MIQ has not been paid a fee for RUA Gold Inc. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of RUA Gold Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY does not own any shares of RUA Gold Inc. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of RUA Gold Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by RUA Gold Inc. Technical information relating to RUA GOLD Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Simon Henderson, CP, AUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Henderson is Chief Operational Officer of RUA GOLD Inc., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently do not own any shares of RUA Gold Inc. but will likely buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

