Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market worth $26.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved security, automation, cyber threat resilience, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technology will define the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market's future as it provides quick and dependable recovery solutions in a digital environment that is becoming more complicated and interconnected.

The DRaaS Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 to USD 26.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The DRaaS market stands at the forefront of business resilience, propelled by a confluence of factors. Moreover, the rising menace of ransomware attacks has further accelerated the adoption of DRaaS, with organizations seeking rapid and reliable recovery options. Customization, security, and compliance remain paramount as the market evolves, driving innovation and competition among providers. With an ever-expanding global reach and a focus on business continuity, the DRaaS market is poised for continued growth and transformation in the years ahead.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Service Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertica, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Moreover, with the proliferation of data, DRaaS harnesses technologies such as data deduplication and compression to optimize storage and reduce costs. This enables organizations to efficiently manage and protect vast amounts of data without breaking the bank. DRaaS solutions incorporate AI and automation to enhance disaster recovery orchestration. Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms can identify potential vulnerabilities and automatically trigger failover procedures, saving valuable time during crises. Furthermore, as organizations increasingly rely on edge computing for real-time data processing, DRaaS extends its reach to edge locations. This ensures the continuity of critical edge operations and seamless data replication to centralized data centers or the cloud.

By Service Type, the real-time replication segment is expected to capture the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The DRaaS market, by service type, includes real-time replication, backup & restore, data protection, and professional services. The real-time replication segment is estimated to hold the second-highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Real-time replication is a crucial segment within the DRaaS market, offering businesses a cutting-edge solution for swift and comprehensive data protection. This technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness and speed of disaster recovery processes. Real-time replication involves continuously copying data from a primary system to a secondary location, ensuring the backup remains up-to-date with the latest changes. In the context of DRaaS, any modifications made to data, applications, or systems are instantaneously replicated to a secure off-site or cloud-based environment.

The significance of real-time replication is evident in its ability to minimize data loss and downtime during disruptions. By ensuring that data is constantly mirrored in real-time, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of losing valuable information during hardware failures, cyberattacks, or natural disasters. Moreover, the immediate synchronization of data allows for seamless and rapid recovery, facilitating quicker restoration of operations and minimizing productivity interruptions.

Based on deployment Mode, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The DRaaS market, by deployment mode, is segmented into public cloud and private cloud. It is expected that during the forecast period, the public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market size and share in the DRaaS market. The public cloud deployment segment plays a significant and transformative role in the DRaaS market. It involves leveraging the resources and infrastructure of established cloud service providers to facilitate efficient and scalable disaster recovery solutions. In this context, public cloud deployment offers businesses the advantage of outsourcing their disaster recovery environment to reputable cloud platforms. This eliminates the need for hefty upfront investments in physical infrastructure, data centers, and maintenance, resulting in cost savings and enhanced flexibility. Public cloud deployment also ensures rapid scalability. Businesses can dynamically adjust their resources based on evolving data volumes and recovery needs, enabling efficient utilization of computing power during normal operations and seamless handling of increased demands during disruptions.

Furthermore, the geographic distribution of public cloud data centers enhances data resilience. In regional disasters, data remains accessible from unaffected locations, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity. The security measures provided by reputable public cloud providers further bolster data protection. These providers implement advanced encryption, access controls, and compliance frameworks, mitigating security concerns and adhering to industry regulations. However, businesses must choose providers aligned with their security, compliance, and performance requirements. Integration complexities and potential data transfer costs also warrant consideration. The public cloud deployment segment revolutionizes the DRaaS market by offering businesses a scalable, cost-effective, and secure solution. It aligns perfectly with the modern need for adaptable and resilient disaster recovery strategies, enabling businesses to efficiently safeguard their operations and data in the face of disruptions.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The DRaaS market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global DRaaS market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The DRaaS market in North America has been studied for countries including the US and Canada. DRaaS holds a significant and evolving role in the North American region, reflecting the region's advanced technological infrastructure, increasing digital dependence, and the need for robust disaster preparedness. In North America, DRaaS serves as a crucial solution for businesses aiming to ensure business continuity in the face of natural disasters, cyberattacks, hardware failures, and other disruptions. North American enterprises are acutely aware of downtime's financial and reputational risks. DRaaS providers offer tailored solutions, allowing businesses to quickly recover critical data and systems, minimizing downtime and financial losses. The region faces constant cyber threats, making data protection and recovery paramount. DRaaS offers secure data backup and recovery options, helping organizations effectively rebound from ransomware attacks or data breaches. Moreover, North America has stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR in Canada and HIPAA in the United States. DRaaS providers assist companies in adhering to these regulations by ensuring data resilience and recovery capabilities.

Top Key Companies in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market:

Some of the significant DRaaS market vendors are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), 11:11 Systems (US), Recovery Point Systems (US), InterVision Systems (US), TierPoint (US), Infrascale (US), Zerto (US).

Recent developments:

In August 2023 , Microsoft updated and improved the Azure Site Recovery service to help users stay up-to-date; it provides users with information about the latest releases, new features, and new content.

, Microsoft updated and improved the Azure Site Recovery service to help users stay up-to-date; it provides users with information about the latest releases, new features, and new content. In July 2023 , VMware improved its products' security features to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks. This includes enhanced access controls, encryption, network segmentation, and integration with third-party security tools. Moreover, VMware offers backup and recovery solutions that enable users to create regular snapshots and backups of their virtual machines. These snapshots can be used to restore systems to a previous state in case of a ransomware attack. Organizations can recover data without paying ransom to attackers by having reliable backup processes.

, VMware improved its products' security features to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks. This includes enhanced access controls, encryption, network segmentation, and integration with third-party security tools. Moreover, VMware offers backup and recovery solutions that enable users to create regular snapshots and backups of their virtual machines. These snapshots can be used to restore systems to a previous state in case of a ransomware attack. Organizations can recover data without paying ransom to attackers by having reliable backup processes. In March 2023 , 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced the general availability of 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, a fully managed service for on-premises data protection. By combining Cohesity's solution deployed on-site with 11:11's onboarding, configuration, and ongoing management, customers get comprehensive protection from a secure, scalable backup offering in a single, seamless solution. In a ransomware attack, customers can quickly recover at scale.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Advantages:

Rapid failover and recovery capabilities offered by DRaaS solutions help to reduce downtime by ensuring that crucial systems and data are rapidly restored during an outage.

By outsourcing disaster recovery to a service provider, businesses can save money on capital expenses by avoiding the need to build and maintain a secondary data centre.

DRaaS can scale to the needs of the organisation, allowing for growth and boosting data recovery capacity as the company grows.

The availability and dependability of disaster recovery solutions are enhanced by service providers' customarily strong and redundant infrastructure.

In comparison to conventional disaster recovery methods, DRaaS provides quicker recovery times, assuring little data loss and little impact on operations.

Automation features make failover and recovery procedures easier to complete, lowering the risk of human error and hastening recovery.

Without interfering with production settings, DRaaS enables organisations to routinely test and validate their disaster recovery strategies.

Disaster recovery planning, deployment, and maintenance are made simpler by DRaaS, making them accessible to businesses with limited IT competence.

To safeguard data throughout both the storage and recovery phases, DRaaS providers frequently use security features like encryption and access controls.

By ensuring that data backup and recovery procedures are in line with industry standards, DRaaS solutions can help organisations comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

Report Objectives

To describe and forecast the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market based on service types, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions

To forecast the market size of the five major regional segments: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To strategically analyze the market subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information related to the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze macro and micro markets with respect to growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall market

To analyze industry trends, patents & innovations, and pricing data related to the DRaaS market

To analyze the impact of recession impact on service types, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions across the globe

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships and collaborations in the market

