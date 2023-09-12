DISA and U.S. Space Force Award Iridium PLEO Satellite-Based Services Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced it has been awarded a five-year base Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with one five-year option by the U.S. Space Force for Iridium Certus® services. The multiple awardee contract is part of a U.S. Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) Satellite-Based Services award and includes multiple Iridium partners.

Unique in the satellite industry, Iridium Certus is the only broadband service that provides highly reliable, truly global, weather-resilient connectivity for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access. These features are critically important for the Joint All Domain Command and Control's (JADC2) Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) communications architecture. The award includes Iridium Certus™ terminals and service, which provide mission-critical broadband and midband capabilities to the modern warfighter.

Iridium Certus terminals are low-profile and capable of maintaining broadband connectivity in fast-paced, unpredictable environments on land, at sea, and in the air — and can do so without landing communications in non-U.S. territories.

"With over 25 years of experience operating in LEO and partnering with the Department of Defense, Iridium is thrilled to expand our relationship with the U.S. Space Force to enable successful execution of the warfighter's mission," said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs, Iridium. "We are especially proud of the increased collaboration between the U.S. government and our ecosystem of partners who bring their expertise to further enhance the capabilities of the DoD's SATCOM portfolio. Iridium and our partners are committed to providing mission critical connectivity and look forward to working together in support of the DoD's vision for an integrated SATCOM enterprise."

With its unique satellite network in Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO), Iridium offers weather-resilient L-band connectivity and unparalleled global coverage that does not encounter permanent line of sight blockages faced by geostationary (GEO) systems, helping to ensure the delivery of mission critical communications for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Whether in high-risk combat zones or during inclement weather events, the Iridium® network provides satellite communications that keep users connected when it's needed most.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the term of the contract with the U.S. Space Force, the services to be provided and the potential benefits to the U.S. government. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding customer demand for Iridium's products and services; Iridium's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, and the development of and market for Iridium's products and services, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 16, 2023, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements are based on information available to it as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

