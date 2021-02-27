Diriyah E-Prix underway as the first all-electric Formula E night race lights up the skies of Saudi Arabia

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority said: "Diriyah is proud to have hosted the Diriyah E-Prix in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport, bringing the international racing community to Saudi Arabia for one of the first major global sporting events since the pandemic began. With the world watching, the street race track wrapping around UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif came alive, showcasing the revolutionary potential of this motorsport. We congratulate all teams that took part in the first ever all-electric night race for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It was a truly unforgettable experience."