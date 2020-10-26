Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research

- The higher emphasis on the incorporation of directed energy weapons (DEW) and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth

- Market Size – USD 13.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) for destroying drones & missiles

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is significantly being driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives, and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in laser-based target-focused weapons.

Additionally, growing incidences of cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in warfare, a higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and the escalating number of existing weaponry technology & the need to update them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system or drone destroyers are expected to witness increased adoption in the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in high-power laser-directed energy systems to use against drones or UAVs.

The global landscape of the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is expected to remain highly competitive and consolidated, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the forecast duration, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of the U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment held a 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America, owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to grow substantially.

Key players in the market include The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, Power, Range, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser



Fiber Laser



Free Electron Laser



Solid-state Laser



Chemical Laser



High-Power Microwave (HPM)



High-Power Sonic (HPS)



Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense



Homeland Security

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based



Land Vehicles



Airborne



Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal



Non-lethal

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW



More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters



More Than 100 Meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Russia



U.K.



Germany



France



BENELUX



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



North Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Rest of MEA

