Direct-to-Device (D2D) Market worth $2.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct-to-Device (D2D) market is projected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2025 to USD 2.64 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 35.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The D2D market is witnessing strong growth globally, fueled by a combination of technological, economic, and social drivers that interactively facilitate adoption. The growing global need for universal mobile connectivity, especially in rural, remote, and disaster zones, where earth-based infrastructure is uneconomical or non-existent. Additionally, the growth in industrial IoT applications for industries such as logistics, agriculture, mining, and energy is driving demand for satellite-based connectivity to track assets and enhance operational efficiency. The creation of 3GPP NTN standards is another key driver since it maintains interoperability between devices, networks, and satellite systems, hence enabling large-scale rollouts. Moreover, growing public-private alliances among satellite companies and mobile operators are fueling the commercialization of services, and government campaigns aimed at digital inclusion and security, as well as national security, further enhance market momentum.

Based on service type, the Direct-to-IoT segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the Direct to IoT segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is due to the rapid rise in remote monitoring, smart agriculture, logistics, mining, and energy operations, where IoT devices require low-to-medium data connectivity beyond terrestrial coverage. The scalability of Direct to IoT, combined with cost efficiency and compatibility with 3GPP NTN standards, makes it the preferred choice for enterprises and governments seeking reliable connectivity for millions of devices across diverse geographies.

Based on customer type, the enterprise network segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on customer type, the enterprise network segment is projected to lead the D2D market during the forecast period. Large-scale enterprises in sectors such as utilities, oil & gas, maritime, and transportation are leading adopters, as they depend on D2D to enhance operational efficiency, workforce safety, and compliance in remote areas. Enterprise demand for Direct-to-IoT services is particularly strong, as it enables predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and smart infrastructure deployment. This sustained enterprise-led adoption positions the segment as the primary growth engine within the D2D market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest Direct-to-Device (D2D) industry share due to its strong ecosystem of service providers, satellite operators, and telecom carriers that are actively collaborating to bring D2D services to scale. The region has already witnessed successful demonstrations and early rollouts of Direct-to-Cell messaging and IoT connectivity, which provide a proof of concept for widespread adoption. In addition, the presence of leading handset manufacturers and chipset suppliers accelerates the integration of satellite connectivity features into mainstream devices, reducing barriers for end users. Enterprises across industries such as oil and gas, transportation, and agriculture are increasingly leveraging satellite-enabled IoT solutions to ensure operational continuity across remote areas, further strengthening demand. Coupled with substantial government initiatives to bridge digital divides and enhance emergency communication infrastructure, North America is positioned to dominate the global market with both high adoption rates and strong revenue generation.

The report profiles key players in Direct-to-Device (D2D) companies such as SpaceX (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Globalstar (US), ORBCOMM (US), Viasat (US), AST & Science, LLC (US), Space42 PLC (UAE), Lynk Global, Inc. (US), Astrocast (Switzerland), and Myriota (Australia).

