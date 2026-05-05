Dinovate Expands Impact with "What We Carry" and Launch of Dinovate Centre for Media and Social Impact

ABUJA, Nigeria, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinovate, a media and social impact company working at the intersection of storytelling, research, and development, has announced a significant strategic expansion anchored by its forthcoming documentary What We Carry and the launch of its nonprofit arm, the Dinovate Centre for Media and Social Impact (DCMSI).

Dinovate

The move signals a consolidation of Dinovate's creative and impact work into a more integrated model—positioning storytelling as both a cultural and development tool to influence public discourse, behavior, and policy engagement across Africa and beyond.

A Flagship Narrative: "What We Carry"

At the heart of this expansion is What We Carry, a feature documentary that explores the invisible burdens individuals carry—spanning trauma, addiction, identity, and resilience.

Produced in collaboration with U.S.-based film studio Martin Samuel Studios and shot in the United States, the film represents a shift from issue-based storytelling to a more layered, human-centered narrative approach. By examining the underlying emotional and social realities that shape behavior, What We Carry seeks to reframe public understanding of recovery and healing.

Blending lived experiences with expert and community perspectives, the project is designed not only as a film, but as a conversation platform, one that connects personal stories to broader societal questions.

Institutionalizing Impact Through DCMSI

Alongside this creative direction, Dinovate has formally launched the Dinovate Centre for Media and Social Impact (DCMSI)—a nonprofit platform designed to drive research, advocacy, and community-centered storytelling.

The Centre focuses on:

Participatory storytelling and community voice amplification

Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC)

Research-driven media and advocacy

Capacity building for emerging storytellers and communicators

DCMSI serves as the institutional backbone for Dinovate's impact work—ensuring that storytelling is grounded in evidence, ethics, and long-term social outcomes.

Building on Dinovate's collaborations with organizations such as UNDP, ECOWAS and the World Bank, and other regional institutions, the Centre will deepen partnerships and expand the use of narrative as a development tool.

Expanding the Film Slate

The company's broader film slate continues to grow, including the recently completed feature film The Boy in the Basement, which explores themes of trauma, survival, and dignity, and is currently being positioned for global distribution.

However, with What We Carry, Dinovate is consolidating its identity around stories that sit at the intersection of lived experience and social transformation—stories that do not just inform, but invite reflection and change.

A Unified Vision: Storytelling as a Tool for Change

This expansion reflects a clear convergence of Dinovate's work across film, communication, research, and advocacy.

By aligning its creative productions with the work of DCMSI, Dinovate is building an integrated ecosystem where:

Stories are grounded in real-world contexts

Narratives are backed by research and strategy

Content contributes to measurable social impact

This approach positions Dinovate not only as a content producer, but as a narrative partner for institutions seeking to communicate complex social issues in more human and impactful ways.

About Dinovate

Founded in 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria, Dinovate is a media, storytelling, and social impact company working at the intersection of film, communication, and development. The company produces documentaries, campaigns, and digital content for development institutions, nonprofits, and mission-driven organizations.

Through its integrated structure—including Dinovate Studios, Dinovate Academy, and the Dinovate Centre for Media and Social Impact—Dinovate is building a global platform for storytelling that drives impact, shifts narratives, and empowers communities.

Media Contact: Temidayo Ibitoye

Email: Dayo@dinovate.com

www.dinovate.com

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