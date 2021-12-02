DiNovA Medtech Announces Mr. Yaniv Kirma to Join as DiNovA Israel Incubator's Chief Operating Officer

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiNovA Medtech, a leading medical devices incubator in China ("DiNovA"), is pleased to announce Mr. Yaniv Kirma, to come on board as Chief Operating Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator ("DiNovA Israel"). Mr. Kirma will join force with Chief Medical Officer Prof. Chaim Lotan to lead the effort at DiNovA Israel to promote innovative medtech innovations.

Mr. Yaniv Kirma has over 20 years of experience in leading diversified cross-organizational teams in the medical and defense industry, including management of multidisciplinary research and development projects. Before joining DiNovA, Mr. Kirma was the COO and Site Manager of Digma Medical which develops a minimally invasive therapy to treat diabetes. He was also previously Vice President R&D and Site Manager of Endochoice Innovation Center (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2016) and before that, Product Manager at Stryker Endoscopy. Mr. Kirma began his career as a technical team leader at Elbit Systems. He holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering and Physics from the Technion, Haifa.

Mr. Kirma will oversee the incubator's daily operations and take charge of the project management of all portfolio companies. He will help identify more talent or companies to join DiNovA Israel to work on ideas that could explore China market potential by leveraging DiNovA's unique China market resources.

Michael Zhao, CEO of DiNovA said, "Mr. Kirma has high alignment with our mission to bring more innovation to medtech market through China and Israel collaborations. His expertise and network in Israel medtech industry will help attract teams of innovative technologies to work with DiNovA. In the meanwhile, his vast hands-on experiences in operations and project management will also contribute to our long-term success of operating the Israel incubator. "

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kirma said, "I am glad to become the Chief Operating Officer of DiNovA Israel. I was impressed by DiNovA's portfolio companies and its continuously expanding global footprint. I believe there is substantial value that Israeli engineering could bring to China healthcare market by working with a strong local partner like DiNovA. I hope to enable deeper communications between the two countries so more practical and valuable medtech ideas could be extracted from the incubator and eventually become life-changing technologies."

