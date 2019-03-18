DIN Rail Power Supply Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 1.49% From 2017 to 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global DIN rail power supply market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 1.49% between 2017 and 2028 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. DIN rail power supply is a central unit for the power distribution that converts AC into DC. In Germany, DIN is abbreviated as "Deutsches Institut für Normung". The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the high demand from the end-users, easy to use and replace, and the increasing investment by the stakeholders. However, the high cost of DIN rail power supply may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. DIN rail power supply market is segmented based on input type, application, end-user, and region. Three-phase, two-phase, and single-phase are the input types that could be explored in market in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like industrial, automation, process control, and others that could be explored in market in the forecast period. DIN rail power supply market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, Europe may account for the significant share of DIN rail power supply market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The reason behind the overall market growth could be the high demand from the industrial sector like IT, medical, renewable, semiconductor, and oil & gas. Germany is a major consumer of DIN rail power supply in this region. North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of DIN rail power supply in this region. The key players of DIN rail power supply market are TDK Lambda, Siemens Ltd., Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Contact, PULS GmbH, Schneider Electric, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and ABB. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The global DIN Rail Power Supply market was valued at $903 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $1062 million by the end of 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for DIN Rail Power Supply from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the DIN Rail Power Supply market.

Access 111 page research report with TOC on "DIN Rail Power Supply Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-din-rail-power-supply-market

Leading players of DIN Rail Power Supply including:

PULS



Siemens



Phoenix Contact



Weidmuller



Mean Well



ABB



TDK-Lambda



Schneider Electric



OMRON



IDEC



Murr



Allen-Bradley



Bel Power Solutions



SolaHD



TRACO Power



Reign Power



Astrodyne TDI



XP Power



Mibbo



Heng Fu

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-Phase



Two-Phase



Three-Phase

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

IT



Industrial



Power & Energy



Oil & Gas

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales



Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

& ( , , and etc.) Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Optical splitter Modules Market



Mercury Cadmium Telluride Photodiode Market



Integrated Optical Circuit Market



Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.