Dimitra and MANTRA Partner to Tokenize Real-World Agricultural Assets for Real Impact

DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimitra, a global leader in agriculture technology and sustainability solutions - that leverages blockchain and artificial intelligence to support farmers - has partnered with MANTRA, a layer 1 blockchain platform focused on real-world assets (RWAs). This collaboration aims to bring green agricultural assets onchain, offering innovative ways for farmers to finance their activities, and enable global investors to engage in sustainable value creation.

Dimitra uses blockchain and artificial intelligence to help smallholder farmers boost productivity and build more resilient agricultural systems. MANTRA brings a secure, regulation-friendly blockchain designed for tokenizing real-world assets, across real estate, commodities, and agriculture. Together, they will unlock new pathways to connect high-impact farming projects with investors seeking transparent, asset-backed opportunities that deliver both returns and positive change.

The first phase of the partnership will focus on cacao production in the Amazon region of Brazil and carbon credit projects in Mexico. In Brazil, Dimitra is working with smallholder farmers to improve cacao yields through the Connected Cacao platform, designed to provide tools for soil analysis, crop monitoring, AI technical assistance and regenerative best practices. Cacao is a high-demand crop, especially among chocolate producers. Tokenizing cacao-based RWAs can open new paths for financing infrastructure, traceability and farmer incentives, making the entire value chain more profitable and transparent.

In Mexico, Dimitra and MANTRA will leverage Dimitra's carbon monitoring tools to support a forest conservation project covering over 20,000 hectares, with the potential to generate nearly one million carbon credits in the next ten years. These efforts will produce 100% traceable carbon credits, making it easier to verify, trade and invest. As the global demand for carbon credits continues to rise, tokenization of carbon projects offers a path to broader access and greater impact.

While the initial projects will focus on Brazil and Mexico, this partnership will establish a framework for tokenizing agricultural projects worldwide. Dimitra's portfolio includes dozens of agricultural projects in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Many of these projects are economically sound, but struggle to attract funding. With MANTRA's infrastructure, these initiatives can be turned into investable opportunities that appeal to a growing number of people and institutions looking to make a real impact with real returns.

"This partnership is about unlocking new value from the real economy," said Jon Trask, CEO of Dimitra. "Through MANTRA's platform, we'll be able to turn powerful, regenerative agricultural projects into accessible investment opportunities, benefiting both farmers and investors."

"Tokenizing agriculture isn't just about innovation, it's about finding solutions to real-world issues long associated with food supply - at scale - and for long-term impact," said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA. "Dimitra is solving real-world problems, with a focus on traceability and transparency - and we're proud to help bring those to a wider audience. MANTRA Chain was built to support projects like these."

The partnership follows a string of strong developments from MANTRA, which continues to build momentum in the real-world asset space. Earlier this year, MANTRA was awarded the first DeFi license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services. It also launched the RWAccelerator - a start-up program for builders and startups supported by Google Cloud.

About Dimitra

Dimitra is a leading AI and blockchain-based platform for AgTech driving productive, intelligent and inclusive farming. Dimitra empowers farmers to make their processes smarter through actionable data-driven insights. Now working with farmers and co-ops across 35 countries, Dimitra's AI-driven solutions equip farmers, agribusinesses, and governments with cutting-edge technology to combat deforestation, increase yields, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. Dimitra ensures seamless access to precision agriculture, supply chain transparency, carbon credit generation, and regulatory compliance.