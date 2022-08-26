Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Size to Hit US$ ~0.32 billion by 2030| Share, CAGR, Revenue, opportunity, challenges and forecast, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dilated cardiomyopathy market size hit 0.2 billion in 2021. The market value is expected to clock US$ ~0.32 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, states Growth Plus Reports in the report titled "Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Drivers

The market for dilated cardiomyopathy is growing primarily as a result of rising life expectancy and heart disease prevalence. Additionally, the market is being driven forward by an increase in the number of persons who have cardiac muscle illnesses and have a history of drugs or alcohol abuse. Cardiovascular disease incidence is rising, which is directly correlated with market expansion. Moreover, there are several opportunities for the growth of the global dilated cardiomyopathy market, due to increasing medical tourism in developing nations and rising research and development for cardiomyopathy treatment. While the market is being constrained by the treatment side effects of dilated cardiomyopathy that cause the patients severe agony.

Excerpts from 'By Drugs Segmentation'

Based on drugs, the global dilated cardiomyopathy market has been analyzed into:

Blood Thinning Medications

Beta Blockers

Cardiac Glycosides

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Ii Receptor Blockers

Angiotensin II receptor blockers dominated the segment during forecast period. This is attributed to increased demand for blockbuster drugs in the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy, particularly in developed nations. Due to their successful use in conjunction with either ARBs or ACE inhibitors in slowing the course of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, aldosterone antagonists have seen rapid increase (DMD). The approval of this indication would hasten the overall sales of aldosterone antagonists, which would benefit market expansion. The segment's other motivating elements are likewise linked to the rising incidence of cardiac disorders. As a result, market expansion coincides with an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global dilated cardiomyopathy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to dominate the dilated cardiomyopathy market for the entire forecast period. Modern healthcare infrastructure established insurance programmes, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are the main causes of the increase.

Due to the high incidences of congestive heart failure in the region, Europe is the second-largest market for dilated cardiomyopathy diseases after North America. In Europe, congestive heart failure disorders result in about 600,000 hospital admissions and 55,000 fatalities, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

The markets in Asia Pacific and the rest of the world are expanding at the highest rates because of the strong demand for generic medications, rising living standards, and more disposable income. Moreover, India and China are promising markets for the expansion of the dilated cardiomyopathy market because of the high frequency of diseases including cancer and cardiovascular problems.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent plyers in the global dilated cardiomyopathy include:

Array BioPharma

Vericel Corporation

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Celladon Corporation

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

t2cure GmbH

Astrazeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Among others

To remain competitive in the market, industry participants are adopting a variety of strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and the launch of new deployments, which are significantly contributing to market growth. For instance, in October 2020, MyoKardia Inc. was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb for $13.1 billion in order to fully investigate the potential of mavacamten in additional indications, such as non-obstructive HCM. The acquisition was made in order to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with a potential first-in-class cardiovascular drug. In July 2018, in order to perform cutting-edge research for patients with Hypertrophic Myopathy (HCM) and DCM, improve their quality of life, and provide them with efficient therapy, Myokardia, Inc. partnered with 23andMe, a DNA testing and analysis company based in California.

