DigitalRoute to End the "Usage Monetization Drama" with Major Announcement on November 11

AI workloads are scaling usage and costs faster than revenue, while legacy monetization systems designed for CFO predictability cannot answer fundamental questions: Who is using what, when, where, how, and under what subscription threshold?

The business world is shifting from first-generation monetization — fixed subscriptions, CFO-centric pricing, static models built for Wall Street — into what DigitalRoute calls the "Living Monetization Era," where businesses must monetize dynamically based on actual usage and delivered value.

"Most SaaS leaders recognize that a hybrid model blending licenses and usage is the future. But making that shift, from pure licenses to a mixed model, isn't easy. It's strategically complex, technically demanding, and if handled poorly, it can alienate customers. Success requires a deep understanding of your users, the right tech infrastructure, and a thoughtful approach to applying usage-based pricing," said Rob Litterst, Co-founder & CEO, PricingSaaS.

First-generation infrastructures cannot handle the velocity, volume, and complexity of modern usage data. Most companies lack real-time usage tracking and control — critical for AI monetization where static pricing no longer works.

DigitalRoute was founded when data services disrupted the telecom industry's voice-and-messaging models, forcing carriers to master usage data at unprecedented scale. Today, the company serves enterprises across SaaS, AI, cloud infrastructure, mobility, media, and entertainment.

"Twenty-five years ago, telecoms faced this exact crisis. Voice and messaging were simple and profitable—until data changed everything. Complexity skyrocketed, billing systems cracked, and those who couldn't adapt vanished. We solved that once. Now, AI is doing the same thing to every digital business—same crisis, but at a trillion times the speed. The question isn't if you're ready for it—it's whether your business model is still alive in the Living Monetization Era. On November 11, we'll show what survival looks like," said Andreas Zartmann, CEO, DigitalRoute.

The November 11 announcement will reveal the foundation of the Living Monetization Era — a new approach to usage monetization infrastructure designed for AI-scale complexity and real-time operations.

About DigitalRoute

DigitalRoute provides the #1 Intelligent Usage Data Platform for companies leading the shift to usage-based monetization. Trusted by 400+ enterprises worldwide, our AI-powered platform enables organizations to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate innovation, and operate with confidence in the Living Monetization Era. With ISO and SOC certifications, enterprise-grade security, and 25+ years of telecom-grade reliability, DigitalRoute delivers proven trust for mission-critical usage processing. For more information, visit www.digitalroute.com.

