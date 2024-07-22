Digital X-ray Systems Market to be Worth $14.33 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Digital X-ray Systems Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Fixed, [Ceiling, Floor], Portable, Software & Services) Technology (Computed, Direct) Application (Orthopedic & Trauma, Chest & Lung) End User - Global Forecast to 2031', published by Meticulous Research®, the digital X-ray systems market is projected to reach $14.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Digital X-ray is an advanced form of X-ray where a digital radiographic image is produced directly on a computer. The X-ray sensitive plate is used to capture the data during the examination of patients directly. These have high resolution and, hence, provide better and clearer images. The technological advancements in digital X-ray systems, such as AI-aided X-ray interpretation, tomosynthesis, dual-energy imaging, automatic image stitching, computer-aided diagnosis, and digital mobile radiography in these devices, make them more efficient and accurate for various applications.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing burden of chronic diseases, the increasing adoption of teleradiology, and technological advancements, leading to a higher preference for digital X-ray systems. However, the high costs of digital X-ray systems are restraining the market's growth.

Furthermore, emerging economies and the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into digital X-ray systems are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. The lack of skilled professionals poses a major challenge to the market's growth.

Rising Adoption of Teleradiology Drives the Demand for Digital X-ray Systems

Radiology application in telehealth is the ability of the patient to send radiographic images to the physician. Telemedicine for radiology improves patient experience and care by allowing the radiologist to give services without traveling to the patient's location. It also allows the radiologist to consult with an expert in real-time, such as a neuroradiologist or a pediatric radiologist, for a streamlined and fast consultation that expedites patient diagnosis and helps initiate a treatment plan for both parties. Patients can consult with the radiologist after a scan or X-ray without traveling to their office or waiting in the reception area. The relative undersupply of radiologists is one of the major factors driving the adoption of teleradiology.

According to a survey by the American Medical Association (AMA), radiology has the highest use of telemedicine for patient interactions than any other medical specialty. The demand for telehealth increased due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a survey by the American Hospital Association (AHA), in 2020, 76% of U.S. hospitals were using telehealth services, including teleradiology, compared to just 35% in 2010. Hence, the benefits of teleradiology positively impacted the adoption of digital X-ray systems.

The digital X-ray systems market is segmented by Product Type [Fixed Digital X-ray Systems (Ceiling Mounted, Floor Mounted), Portable Digital X-ray Systems, Detectors, Software & Service], Technology [Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography], Application [Orthopedic & Trauma, Breast Imaging, Dental Imaging, Chest & Lung Imaging, and Other Applications], End User [Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers], and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the digital X-ray systems market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China).

Among the product type, in 2024, the portable digital X-ray systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The benefits of portable systems, such as flexibility to be used around the hospitals and at point-of-care and the innovations in the systems to make them more effective for use, contribute to this segment's growth.

Among the technologies, in 2024, the direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. Factors such as increased efficiency in the workflow, less radiation exposure, better image quality, and can easily be integrated with existing technology or systems contribute to the segment's largest share.

Among the applications, in 2024, the orthopedic & trauma segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and bone injuries. Digital X-ray devices are mainly used for the initial screening level for these disorders to plan further treatment. Also, post-surgery, an X-ray is done for the recovery study of the patients.

Among the end users, in 2024, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high cost of hospitals' outpatient departments, the increasing number of diagnostic centers, and the growing patient population contribute to the growth of the market.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 37.6% of the global digital X-ray systems market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Higher adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada, government initiatives toward improving healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for better imaging modalities such as digital X-ray systems contribute to the largest segment of the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Product Type

Fixed Digital X-ray Systems Ceiling Mounted Floor Mounted

Portable Digital X-ray Systems

Detectors

Software & Services

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Technology

Direct Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography (CR)

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Application

Orthopedic & Trauma

Breast Imaging

Dental Imaging

Chest & Lung Imaging

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include colorectal imaging, abdominal imaging, and neuroimaging.

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis—by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

