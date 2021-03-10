Digital Workforce named as a leader in Midsize RPA Services Report by Independent Research Firm

HELSINKI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Automation Service Provider, Digital Workforce, is named as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize RPA Services, (Q1 2021), a detailed analysis of the 12 most significant service providers in this segment of the market.

The leading global research firm evaluated vendors across 21 criteria within three categories; current offering, strategy, and market presence, naming Digital Workforce as the top ranked vendor in the Strategy category.

The business is among the providers that receive the highest rankings in the Vision, Innovation Roadmap and Commercial Model criteria. Within the Current Offering category, Digital Workforce was ranked top, alongside other vendors, in the Service Methodologies and Frameworks and Public Digital Transformation Proof Points criteria.

With a range of cloud-based, pay-per-use services for Intelligent Automation, including Robot as a Service (RaaS) and Roboshore (combining RaaS with on-demand maintenance), the report states that reference customers laud Digital Workforce's "pragmatic and comprehensive approach to automation implementation…"

The report states, "Digital Workforce impresses with strong implementation capabilities and well-regarded training services that it delivers even to clients who do not engage the firm for implementation or support. Reference customers laud its pragmatic and comprehensive approach to automation implementation, which includes built-in services such as training, documentation, and run management. For customers in Europe and North America, DWF is a solid option for RPA delivered within robust as-a-service models."

Jukka Virkkunen, Partner, Co-Founder, Digital Workforce, comments on the findings, "It is fantastic to be recognized as a leader in this Forrester Wave™ evaluation of the market, as an increasing number of companies recognize the potential for Robotic Process Automation to support their future. We believe our offering stands out for its cloud-based models, ongoing 24-7 maintenance, support and service options and flexible pricing strategy that allows customers to scale their use of our services depending on their needs."

Founded in Finland in 2015, Digital Workforce is now the biggest pure-play Intelligent Automation Services company in Europe, while exponentially expanding its presence in the United States.

Across the world, over 200 global organizations from a wide range of industries enlist Digital Workforce to support them in their intelligent automation journey. Its latest offering - Roboshore, which provides customers with pay-per-use Digital Workers from an industry-leading multi-technology RPA cloud, has already been adopted by dozens of large organizations, including Nasdaq.

About Digital Workforce

Digital Workforce automates and maintains your business processes, freeing up the time of your employees for more purposeful work. Digital Workforce is a trusted advisor and a globally leading independent provider of services in intelligent automation on an industrial scale, including cloud-based, pay-per-use services. Today, over 200 large global customers use Digital Workforce's services to transform their businesses with intelligent automation. Founded in 2015 Digital Workforce employs currently over 240 IA specialists in the US, the UK, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. https://digitalworkforce.com

