Digital Transformation Market worth $1247.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units USD Million Segments covered Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Highest Market North America Digital Transformation Market Size in 2026 USD 1247.5 billion Companies covered Microsoft(US), IBM(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), Google(US), Cognizant(US), HPE(US), Adobe(US), Accenture(Ireland), HCL Technologies(India), Broadcom(US), Equinix(US), Dell(US), Tibco(US), Marlabs(US), Alcor Solutions(US), Smart Stream(UK), Yash Technologies(US), Interfacing(Canada), Kissflow(India), Emudhra(India), Process Maker(US), Process Street(US), Happiest Minds(India), Scoro(UK), Brillio(US), and Aexonic Technologies(US).

Digital transformation is the outcome of changes that occur with the application of digital technologies. The use of digital transformation across business and organizational activities, processes, competencies, and business models leverages the changes and opportunities of a mix of digital technologies and their impact on society. Digital transformation helps enterprises improve the customer experience, optimize the workforce, enhance the operational activities, and transform the products and services of the organization. The evolution of digital technologies, such as cloud computing, big data and analytics, mobility/social media, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and cybersecurity, has created the need for digitalization across several industries. These technologies are used by enterprises to improve or add more features to their traditional business processes while also helping enhance customer relationships.

By deployment mode, the Digital Transformation Market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. On-premises solutions are deployed with a one-time license fee and an annual service agreement, which includes free upgrades after a specified time. On-premises software solutions are depreciable assets and are affordable for companies that have the budget to make the initial investment.

The Digital Transformation Market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises are early adopters of digital transformation solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.

The Digital Transformation Market by vertical has been categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, manufacturing, and education. The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to witness the highest growth rate, while the BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The larger market size of the BFSI vertical can be attributed to the increasing usage of mobile devices to access banking services is driving the adoption of digital transformation solutions in the BFSI vertical.

The Digital Transformation Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The region will be booming, as it is experiencing a lot of new entrepreneur setups, which would be looking forward to acquiring new customers and gaining customer trust by involving new paradigms of digital technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players. Digital transformation vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Digital Transformation Market.

The major vendors in the global digital transformation market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), HPE (US), Adobe (US), Accenture (Ireland), HCL Technologies (India), Broadcom (US), Equinix (US), Dell (US), Tibco (US) and Marlabs (US).

