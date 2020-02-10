Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $9.64 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 19.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid increase in healthcare apps, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and requirement to manage healthcare costs drive the global digital therapeutics market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID), and Others), Product Type (Software and Device), and Sales Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global digital therapeutics industry generated $2.24 billion in 2018, and is estimated to garner $9.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid increase in healthcare apps, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and requirement to manage healthcare costs drive the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness in developing countries and concerns related to data privacy of patients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing adoption of tablets & smartphones and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2117

The diabetes segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the highest market share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global digital therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence in North America and demand for cost-effective healthcare options. However, the obesity segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of overweight population and better accessibility of digital therapeutics software applications for tracking daily activities.

The software segment to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on product, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global digital therapeutics market, and is expected to continue its lead status by 2026. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. This is owing to usage of the existing software and development of advanced features that offer more effective and affordable solutions. The research also analyzes the devices segment.

North America to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed for the major market share, accounting for around half of the total share of the global digital therapeutics market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rise in demand for wireless & portable systems, and sophisticated reimbursement structure to reduce costs. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in penetration of smartphone, increase in need to reduce healthcare costs, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2117

Leading market players

2MORROW, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Animal Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2019-2026

PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jp

SOURCE Allied Market Research