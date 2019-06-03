Digital Talent Acquisition Market to Reach US$ 85.15 Bn by 2027 - A New Report by Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital talent acquisition market registered a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2027. The digital talent acquisition market is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. Thus, it is expected to boost the digital talent acquisition market in the near future.

The global digital talent acquisition market is expected to reach US$ 85.15 Bn by 2027 from US$ 44.08 Bn in 2019. The new generation of advanced technology and accessibility of data continues to drive the demand for digital talent and services within the enterprises, thereby continuously pushing up demand for digital talent acquisition market.

Request PDF Sample of Digital Talent Acquisition Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66857

The digital talent acquisition market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

North America remains the leading market for digital talent acquisition, with revenues in 2019 estimated at US$ 15.08 Bn. Growth in data volumes drives analytical skills as well as requires software specialists. Therefore, exponential growth in data volumes is likely to drive the digital talent acquisition market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global digital talent acquisition market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increase in digitization initiatives by governments across the region and rise in the demand from other regions as well.

Digital Talent Acquisition Market Definition

The digital talent acquisition market report provides analysis of the global digital talent acquisition market for the period 2017 – 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

In this report, we analyze the challenges that organizations are facing to acquire the right talent that can cope with the rapidly changing digital world, and also how much organizations are ready to spend on their workforce in order to train them and fill the digital gap.

The digital talent gap is broadening and every organization is acknowledging it. More than 50% of organizations agree that the digital talent gap is hindering their digital transformation plans, and that they are either losing their competitive advantage due to lack of digital talent or they are working toward it by educating their workforce.

Get PDF Brochure this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66857

Key Growth Drivers of the Digital Talent Acquisition Market

Growing Innovations and Technological Advancements - Several technological advancements in Big Data analytics such as IoT and Hadoop are extensively impacting organizations across industries and thus driving the demand for digitally skilled workforce. This is propelling the growth of the digital talent acquisition market across the globe.

- Several technological advancements in Big Data analytics such as IoT and Hadoop are extensively impacting organizations across industries and thus driving the demand for digitally skilled workforce. This is propelling the growth of the digital talent acquisition market across the globe. High Demand for Technical and Developer Skills - The key driver in shifting to a digital workforce is reduction in cost, time, and enhanced quality through the elimination of errors.

The key driver in shifting to a digital workforce is reduction in cost, time, and enhanced quality through the elimination of errors. Exponential Growth in Data -An enormous amount of structured and unstructured data is available in firms due to increased Internet adoption and they need digitally skilled people to manage the same.

Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=66857

Analysis of Percentage of Digital Talent, by Major Countries - Digital Talent Acquisition Market:

India has the highest proportion of digital talent, while the global average is 56%.

has the highest proportion of digital talent, while the global average is 56%. Proportion denotes the percentage of digital talent out of 100 in that particular country.

Key Challenges Faced by Digital Talent Acquisition Market Players

Limited awareness regarding benefits of digital skills is hampering the development of digital talent. Several end-users are still not aware of the importance of digital skills. Despite the evolution of technology, adoption of tools related to digital skills still remains challenging. Therefore, it is restraining the growth of the digital talent acquisition market.

Resistance to change is another crucial factor which is hindering the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. This is primarily because people do not easily change and are not ready to move away from their comfort zone and learn new technologies.

Request a Discount on this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=66857

Digital Talent Acquisition Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2019 , Hortonworks, Inc. merged with Cloudera, Inc. With this merger Cloudera, Inc. plans to combine assets and technical expertise in order to provide certifications and create a public cloud-like experience everywhere.

, Hortonworks, Inc. merged with Cloudera, Inc. With this merger Cloudera, Inc. plans to combine assets and technical expertise in order to provide certifications and create a public cloud-like experience everywhere. In 2017, Accenture acquired data analytics company Search Technologies. Accenture is expected to combine the analytical technologies of Search Technologies with its AI and data analytics capabilities.

In May 2018 , IBM announced the acquisition of Armanta, Inc., a provider of analytics and aggregation software to financial services firms. The acquisition is expected to enhance the company's portfolio and help it acquire digitally trained employees.

Digital Talent Acquisition Market - Company Profile Snapshot

Accenture PLC: Founded in 1989, Accenture is a global professional services company, offering wide-ranging services and solutions in the fields of digital, consulting, strategy, operations, and technology. The company partners with Fortune Global 500 companies to drive innovation in order to improve the way the world lives and works.

IBM Corporation: Founded in 1911, IBM Corporation is a multinational company that manufactures and markets products such as computer hardware, middleware, and software along with hosting and IT consulting services. The company offers AI-powered talent management solutions with the help of IBM Watson. Other solutions offered by the company include IBM digital analytics, IBM Kenexa talent acquisition suite, IBM Kenexa talent framework, and IBM Kenexa LCMS (learning content management system).

Cloudera, Inc. (Hortonworks Inc.): Founded in 2008, Cloudera is an enterprise data cloud company empowering people to transform data into actionable insights through an integrated suite of data analytics and management products. Cloudera delivers the platform for machine learning & analytics optimized for the cloud.

Other major players operating in the global digital talent acquisition market and profiled in the report include Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., The Training Associates Corporation, Data Science Council of America, BrainStation Inc., SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation. Companies are shifting toward AI and machine learning and upscaling their skills to gain a competitive advantage in the digital talent acquisition market apart from maintaining their position in the market.

Browse More: IT & Telecom Research Reports

Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upstream-petrotechnical-training-services-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upstream-petrotechnical-training-services-market.html Smart Classroom Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-classroom-market-2018-2026.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-classroom-market-2018-2026.html Streaming Media Device Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/streaming-media-device-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/streaming-media-device-market.html Machine Learning as a Service Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research