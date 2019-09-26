Digital Sourcing the Focus of 2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA

Premier event for service, technology providers takes place October 7–8 in London

Experts with Rolls-Royce, Sky, Growth Enabler, HBF Solutions, Moneycorp, Wired Magazine to address industry disruption

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders will focus on the latest digital sourcing strategies when they gather in London October 7–8 for the 2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC) EMEA, the premier annual event for the region's service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

This year's event at The May Fair Hotel will feature leading experts on digital transformation discussing how enterprises are investing in new digital technologies, and how technology and service providers need to build their business case for enterprise digital transformation.

"The most successful service and technology providers align with their customers' businesses to enable a digital experience, leveraging innovative sourcing arrangements that drive new business models," said Barry Matthews, ISG partner and chair of this year's SIC. "The ISG SIC EMEA event will take an in-depth look at how service and technology providers can adapt to the services that customers and users expect as they move towards the workplace and technology of the future."

Aftab Malhotra, co-founder of Growth Enabler, a disruptive AI tech startup that helps connect corporations with the global digital ecosystem, will deliver a keynote presentation, "Tech Titans Are Building Disruptive Ecosystems and Platform-Based Sourcing Models: Ignore Them at Your Peril!"

Additional keynote speakers include Matt Harris, director of digital experience, Sky Group, and Jeremy White, executive editor, Wired Magazine. Stephen Marshall, director, ISG Strategy and Solutions, will deliver a featured presentation, "Delivering into a Digital EcoSystem," explaining how providers can prepare for a more fragmented services structure driven by digital transformation.

Enterprise executives will lend a buyer's perspective to several panel discussions. Nick Haslehurst, chief finance and operating officer, Moneycorp, will lead a client panel on the private equity industry, and Martin Holtom, IT operating model architect and strategic advisor, Rolls-Royce plc, will participate in the smart manufacturing panel. Darrell Stein, director, HBF Solutions, will participate in a fireside chat with Barry Matthews of ISG.

Dozens of ISG advisors will participate in the SIC, bringing the latest, real-world experience from the firm's engagements with leading enterprises worldwide. The ISG team will lead breakout sessions on the chemical, insurance, private equity and smart manufacturing industries, as well as regional breakouts on the markets in DACH, the Nordics, SEMEA and the U.K.

Phil Hugus, partner, ISG Research, will present the winners of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, an annual recognition for the technology and service providers with the highest customer experience scores in the categories of collaboration, execution, governance, teams and innovation (for core technology providers), and incubation, enablement and acceleration (for emerging technology providers).

"The ISG Sourcing Industry Conference is one of the very few industry events that explores the concerns of service and technology providers," Matthews said. "Our agenda is designed to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities that will boost providers' success in today's digital marketplace."

More details about the 2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA can be found on the event website.

