Digital Signature Market Worth $ 17.72 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 31.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research
27 Oct, 2020, 13:14 GMT
- Rising usage of digital signature to eradicate fraud, the establishment of the government paperwork elimination act, and improved security & management by using the digital signature are the factors driving the market
JERSEY CITY, N.J, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Signature Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (BFSI, Human Resources and Legal, Government & Defense, Manufacturing & Retail, Healthcare), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Signature Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Digital Signature Market Overview
The rising demand for e-businesses and paperless workflow is likely to drive the market. It is helping industries such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom among others to reduce the operational costs. Its implementation is offering a competitive edge to the enterprises across the industries. Similarly, increasing government support is likely to boost the market growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital verification and signatures. The increasing online and remote work obligations is compelling the industries to adopt digital technology to continue their business. Governments across the countries are using and promoting digital signatures to reduce paper-based transactions to maintain social distancing norms. In India, the government is focusing on utilizing the digital platform to its full potential. The government is endorsing digital modes of signature and verification such as smart ID/card readers, electronic signatures, smooth pass, biometric signatures, and more. For the short-term requirement of electronic signature, the Indian government is offering a one-time password after completing digital KYC.
The growing digitalization is likely to revolutionize various industry workflow systems. The increasing adoption of dematerialization by most of the organizations is one of the essential factors propelling the growth of the electronic signature market. The paperless systems offer significant benefits such as convenience, speed, and excellent workflow efficiency. client and customer waiting time and helps in building the client's trust. The major players in the market are Signix, Secured Signing Limited, Adobe Systems, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., DocuSign, Ascertia, Gemalto, Inc., OneSpan, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and IdenTrust, Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Signature Market On the basis of Component, End User, and Geography.
- Digital Signature Market by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Digital Signature Market by End User
- BFSI
- Human Resources and Legal
- Government & Defense
- Manufacturing & Retail
- Healthcare
- Digital Signature Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
