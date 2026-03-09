Digital Recovery Observes Increase in LockBit 5.0 Attacks and Impact on Backups

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ransomware attacks continue to evolve, but recent activity associated with LockBit 5.0 indicates a significant shift in the risk profile faced by companies. This is not merely a new, more aggressive variant, but a more strategic, organized attack model focused on maximizing operational impact.

Digital Recovery

According to analyses conducted by Digital Recovery, a company specialized in recovering encrypted data, incidents involving LockBit 5.0 have shown a pattern distinct from previous ransomware waves. Instead of fast and opportunistic attacks, many cases involve extended periods of attacker persistence within the corporate environment. During this time, attackers map the IT infrastructure, collect privileged credentials, and identify critical systems, including backup environments.

When the encryption phase begins, the attack rarely remains limited to production servers. Backups, virtual machines, storage systems, and databases are often compromised simultaneously, drastically reducing the company's internal recovery capability and, in many cases, leading to a complete shutdown of operations.

"In the cases we receive in our laboratories, it is increasingly common that backups have also been affected by the attack. LockBit 5.0 clearly demonstrates a strategy aimed at eliminating any possibility of rapid recovery, compromising both production and backup systems at the same time," says Henrique Sardinha, CEO of Digital Recovery.

One of the most critical aspects observed in recent attacks is the impact on highly virtualized environments. In many cases, the damage goes beyond file encryption. There is structural corruption of virtual machines and data systems, which transforms the recovery process into a far more complex technical challenge, requiring reconstruction of structures and deep validation of data integrity.

This scenario has direct implications for corporate risk management. Many organizations still assess their ransomware exposure based solely on the existence of backups. However, LockBit 5.0 attacks demonstrate that simply having backups does not guarantee recoverability, especially when those systems are integrated into the same domain and lack proper isolation.

Another common misconception is that this type of attack only affects large corporations. In practice, the victim profile is increasingly diverse, including mid-sized companies and industrial organizations with high data dependency to maintain operations. When information becomes inaccessible, financial impacts manifest rapidly, whether through operational interruption, revenue loss, or reputational damage.

The chart above illustrates the global evolution of confirmed victims attributed to the LockBit group over recent years, highlighting the rapid escalation of attacks following the adoption of the Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, the historical peak during the LockBit 3.0 phase, and the temporary decline observed after the international Operation Cronos. However, the data also shows a consistent resurgence with the launch of LockBit 5.0, reinforcing the group's resilience and adaptability. Projections for 2026 indicate that even in the face of enforcement actions, attack volume is likely to remain high, driven by new tactics, greater automation, and the increasing use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence.

"Ransomware has evolved into a highly structured business model. Groups like LockBit operate with planning, division of roles, and clear financial targets, which increases the level of targeting and the overall impact of attacks," Henrique Sardinha adds.

For executives and financial leaders, LockBit 5.0 sends a clear message: ransomware is no longer merely a technical problem but a direct risk to business continuity. The central question is no longer whether an attack may occur, but whether the organization is prepared to face the complexity of a scenario in which production systems and backups are compromised simultaneously.

In situations where ransomware attacks affect both production systems and backups at the same time, Digital Recovery specializes in data recovery in critical environments, supporting companies in safely restoring operations after cyber incidents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929569/LockBit_Projection.jpg

Representative: Henrique André

Email: mkt@digitalrecovery.com

Brand Website: digitalrecovery.com