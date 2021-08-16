Digital PR and social media pioneers, Hot Cherry, celebrates 20-year anniversary

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Cherry, the digital PR and social media specialists, responsible for pioneering how companies, including Disney, Ford, Spotify, MTV and Tate Modern, engage influential audiences, celebrates its 20th anniversary today.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur, Harry Cymbler, Hot Cherry was created to disrupt the PR industry. By focusing on digital PR and social media to help brands engage with influential online audiences, Hot Cherry eventually replaced the traditional PR agency offering. To this day, Hot Cherry continues to define the category it created with groundbreaking campaigns and world firsts.

For Ford, Hot Cherry launched the world's first interactive YouTube series, which allowed users to control every aspect of the show. The digital PR and social media-driven initiative enabled Ford to engage influential new audiences at scale, attract global media coverage and trend worldwide.

In addition to collaborating with the world's leading companies, Hot Cherry has been commissioned by some of pop culture's true icons, including David Bowie, Grace Jones, Banksy and Vivienne Westwood, to pioneer the way they engage with influential audiences.

Hot Cherry is trusted by the world's most innovative startups, SMEs and global companies, including Disney and Spotify. A boutique team means niche expertise and better ideas that engage influential audiences at scale. And all clients work directly with Harry Cymbler, which means more personal attention and bigger results.

"Infinite gratitude to our team, clients and everyone who inspires us," says Harry Cymbler, Hot Cherry Founder and CEO. "This is an exciting time to be a Hot Cherry client. As we enter our third decade, our digital PR and social media strategies continue to innovate how companies engage with influential audiences at scale - with more energy, conviction and brilliant thinking."

Earlier this year, Hot Cherry unveiled a new health and wellness division to manage the 500% increase in demand from health and wellness companies, including Lifesum, the world's leading nutrition app, with over 50 million users in 250 countries. Lifesum is the latest company to join Hot Cherry's digital health division, together with Natural Cycles, the world's first birth control app, Kaia Health, the world's most popular digital musculoskeletal solution and Flow, Europe's first headset and therapy app for depression.

