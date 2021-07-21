Digital Platform for Alternative Investment, LUCA Ltd., Targets Broader LPs in Japan to Raise Capital

TOKYO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCA Ltd., was established by three investors, Headline Asia, Northvillage Investment Co., Ltd., and Keiko Sydenham, former Managing Director at Blackstone Group Japan. Keiko Sydenham was named CEO. Keiko Sydenham has 20 years fundraising experience focused on alternative investment from institutional investors in Japan. Previously, she was at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Blackstone Group.

LUCA Ltd., is developing a digital platform for alternative investment, including but not limited to private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. They are committed to providing world-class investment opportunities with simple and efficient solutions for broader investors in Japan and beyond. Investment in private equity requires education and a heavy subscription process, leading to laborious and administrative work, hence making the capital raising process slow and challenging. Digitalization of the process has been promoted globally in recent years to enhance this process, which could lead to a transformational change in the fundraising landscape in Japan.

"The world is becoming more borderless with digital technology. We believe the latest innovation will enhance efficiency in alternative investment processes and scalability of capital raising," says CEO Keiko Sydenham. "I am excited to lead LUCA Ltd., with experienced co-founders and to propose better investors' experience in attractive investment opportunities."

About

Headline Asia (formerly Infinity Ventures) was founded in 2008, and has since invested in more than 100 innovative companies across the Japan Plus region. Headline Asia's mission is to nurture category leaders in the region, and their notable investments include the largest cloud accounting firm in Japan, freee, and Japan's biggest robo-advisory firm, WealthNavi.

Northvillage Investment Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based private equity investment firm which began its full operations in 2020.

