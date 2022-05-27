Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Worth USD 11.56 billion by 2031| Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Industry to grow at a CAGR of ~9.0% by 2021 to 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled " Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market" by Technology, Offering, Application, End-User – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" The Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market is expected to clock US$ ~11.56 billion by 2031 owing to rising prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases, mainly due to outbreak of COVID-19.

Growth Factor

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected almost every country worldwide, and resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions.

The first case of COVID-19 was found in Dec 2019 , and by the end of Dec 2020 , the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally.

, and by the end of , the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally. Real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay is used to rapidly detect the severe acute respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV).

Several organizations are continuously striving to provide PCR kits to different countries to help them address new challenges associated with Covid-19.

For instance, in Aug 2020 , The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has leveraged the Strategic Fund for Public Health Supplies to procure and distribute millions of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, along with other essential health supplies to countries throughout the Americas.

, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has leveraged the Strategic Fund for Public Health Supplies to procure and distribute millions of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, along with other essential health supplies to countries throughout the Americas. The Strategic Fund procured some USD$75 million worth of COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests for 6 countries, working with suppliers to purchase, deliver and distribute the supplies.

The global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Technology, Offering, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories depending on application:-

Clinical Application

Research Application

Forensic Application

The clinical application segment hed the largest share in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic & acute diseases, growing adoption of dPCR in hospitals & diagnostic centers and growing public awareness for early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, launch of technologically advanced products, presence of large number of clinical laboratories in the region, presence of large number of prominent players and their rising collaboration for launch of advanced PCR technology & reagents can be attributed for the large share of the region in the global market.

In an effort to maintain their position in market, prominent players are continuously launching several novel, compact and portable systems & test kits that can be used for broader range of applications and offer more advantages. For instance, in Dec 2020, Eurofins Technologies announced the launch of a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test to support the fight against COVID-19. It has been successfully validated for pharynx gargling samples, providing a gold standard PCR test in an easy-to-use, self-sampling format especially beneficial in the testing of children.

However, false results associated with the tests is expected to impede its widespread adoption to a certain extent. A false positive result during COVID-19 pandemic may erroneously label a person infected, with consequences including unnecessary quarantine and contact tracing. Whereas, false negative results can be more consequential, as infected persons, who might be asymptomatic, may not be isolated and can infect others.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market. The high growth of the region can mainly be attributed to increasing prevalence of acute & chronic diseases, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising pharmaceutical & life science research activities, and high clinical unmet needs.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market are:-

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc

bioMérieux SA

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

QIAGEN

Among others

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Advancements Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DIGITAL PCR (dPCR) AND REAL-TIME PCR (qPCR) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Digital PCR (dPCR) Real-Time PCR (qPCR) GLOBAL DIGITAL PCR (dPCR) AND REAL-TIME PCR (qPCR) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING Instruments Reagents Software Services

Continued…..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

