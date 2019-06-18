Digital Pathology Market Worth 756.1 Million USD by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Scanner, Software, Communication System), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach USD 756.1 million by 2022 from USD 423.09 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=844

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, ease of consultation, and increasing initiatives by governments and industry players. Introduction of affordable scanners for private pathology practices, personalized medicine, and integration of laboratory information systems (LIS) and digital pathology systems are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

Scanners segment to dominate the market in 2017

Based on product segment, the Digital Pathology Market is categorized into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. In 2017, the scanners segment is expected to command the largest share of the Digital Pathology Market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions across the globe.

Human pathology is to account for the largest share of the global Digital Pathology Market in 2017

By type, the Digital Pathology Market is segmented into human and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Digital Pathology Market in 2017. The increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories are driving the increased uptake of digital systems in human pathology.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Pathology Market"

85 – Tables

33 – Figures

154 – Pages

Teleconsultation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Digital Pathology Market in 2017

By application, the Digital Pathology Market is segmented into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education. The teleconsultation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Digital Pathology Market in 2017. Shortage of pathologists in developing countries and increasing need for quality and fast diagnosis have enhanced the utilization of teleconsultation applications across the globe. Teleconsultation also provides accessibility to patients in remote areas with specialist pathological consultation, thereby driving the growth of this market globally.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

By end user, the Digital Pathology Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing.

Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=844

North America to dominate the market

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Digital Pathology Market. North America's leadership position in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing initiatives by industry players and governments in diagnostics.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate. The high growth in the region can be attributed to the a large patient population, shortage of pathologists, increasing initiatives in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising adoption of advanced technologies for disease diagnosis and these factors are expected to support the growth of the Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Market.

The Digital Pathology Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the Digital Pathology Market include Leica Biosystems (Germany), Ventana Medical Systems (US), and Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN (US), Visiopharm (Denmark), Corista (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Objective Pathology Services (Canada), and Indica Labs (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology & Workflow), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma), End User (Hospital, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2022

Dental Digital X-ray Market Size & Share by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutics, Forensic), Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral (CBCT, Panoramic), Hybrid X-ray), End User (Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-pathology-market.asp

Visit Our Website https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pathology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets