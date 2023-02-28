Digital Pathology Market Size Worth USD 2,271.3 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital pathology refers to the use of computer technology and digital imaging techniques to analyze pathology specimens such as tissue samples, blood samples, and other bodily fluids. This emerging technology has revolutionized the field of pathology by allowing for faster and more accurate diagnosis, improved communication and collaboration among healthcare professionals, and the potential for enhanced patient outcomes.



The global digital pathology market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., the market size is projected to reach USD 2,271.3 Million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing adoption of digital pathology for cancer diagnosis and treatment planning are some of the key drivers of this growth.

Drivers:

The digital pathology market is being driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for efficient diagnostic tools, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Technological advancements in digital imaging and software have led to the development of high-resolution scanners and image analysis algorithms that enable faster and more accurate diagnosis of diseases. These advancements have also allowed for the creation of virtual slides that can be shared and accessed remotely, making it easier for pathologists to collaborate and share their findings.

The increasing demand for efficient diagnostic tools is another key driver of the digital pathology market. As healthcare systems around the world continue to face increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs, there is a growing need for faster, more accurate, and less invasive diagnostic procedures. Digital pathology solutions offer a way to achieve these goals by enabling pathologists to analyze tissue samples more quickly and accurately, reducing the need for invasive procedures and allowing for earlier detection and treatment of diseases.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also contributing to the growth of the digital pathology market. With conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes becoming more common, the demand for diagnostic tools that can help identify these diseases early and accurately is on the rise. Digital pathology solutions provide a way to achieve this by enabling pathologists to analyze tissue samples more quickly and accurately, leading to earlier detection and more effective treatment.

Restraints:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the digital pathology market is not without its restraints. One of the major challenges faced by the market is the high cost associated with implementing digital pathology solutions. The initial investment required to acquire and install digital imaging equipment, as well as the ongoing maintenance and support costs, can be prohibitively expensive for many healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries where resources are limited.

Another key restraint is the lack of standardization in digital pathology systems. While there have been efforts to establish industry standards for digital pathology, there is still a lack of consistency in the way data is captured, stored, and analyzed across different systems. This can lead to interoperability issues, making it difficult for pathologists to collaborate and share data across different systems and locations.

Data security and privacy concerns are also a major restraint for the digital pathology market. With the increasing use of electronic health records and digital pathology solutions, the risk of data breaches and cyber attacks is a growing concern. Pathology data is particularly sensitive and must be handled with great care to protect patient privacy and maintain the integrity of the data.

Finally, the lack of trained professionals to operate and interpret digital pathology systems is a major challenge for the market. While digital pathology solutions offer many benefits, they also require specialized skills and training to operate and interpret the data. There is currently a shortage of trained pathologists and technicians who are familiar with digital pathology systems, which could limit the adoption and use of these solutions.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the digital pathology market is segmented into software, scanners, and storage systems. The software segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology software by healthcare professionals.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into diagnosis, consulting services, and educational. The diagnosis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of digital pathology for cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

Based on end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, and contract research organizations. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology by these institutions.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global digital pathology market during the forecast period due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of digital pathology by healthcare professionals in the region. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of market share, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Digital Pathology Market Major Companies:

The digital pathology market is rapidly expanding, and several major players are competing for market share. Some of the major companies included in the market report are Philips Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Nikon Corporation.

On March 7, 2022 , Philips Healthcare, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.0, which is a comprehensive digital pathology platform that enables pathologists to analyze and manage pathology images remotely. With the launch of the IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.0, Philips Healthcare aims to strengthen its position in the digital pathology market.

, Philips Healthcare, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.0, which is a comprehensive digital pathology platform that enables pathologists to analyze and manage pathology images remotely. With the launch of the IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.0, Philips Healthcare aims to strengthen its position in the digital pathology market. On February 1, 2022 , Leica Biosystems, a leading provider of pathology products and solutions, announced the launch of its new Aperio AT2 DX digital pathology scanner. The scanner provides high-quality digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the Aperio AT2 DX digital pathology scanner, Leica Biosystems aims to capture a larger share of the digital pathology market.

, Leica Biosystems, a leading provider of pathology products and solutions, announced the launch of its new Aperio AT2 DX digital pathology scanner. The scanner provides high-quality digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the Aperio AT2 DX digital pathology scanner, Leica Biosystems aims to capture a larger share of the digital pathology market. On December 13, 2021 , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a Japanese company specializing in optical and photonic products, announced the launch of its new NanoZoomer S60 Digital Pathology Scanner. The scanner provides high-resolution digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the NanoZoomer S60 Digital Pathology Scanner, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. aims to expand its presence in the digital pathology market.

, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a Japanese company specializing in optical and photonic products, announced the launch of its new NanoZoomer S60 Digital Pathology Scanner. The scanner provides high-resolution digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the NanoZoomer S60 Digital Pathology Scanner, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. aims to expand its presence in the digital pathology market. On October 19, 2021 , Roche Diagnostics, a global leader in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, announced the launch of its new VENTANA DP 200 digital pathology system. The system provides high-quality digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the VENTANA DP 200 digital pathology system, Roche Diagnostics aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the digital pathology market.

, Roche Diagnostics, a global leader in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, announced the launch of its new VENTANA DP 200 digital pathology system. The system provides high-quality digital images of pathology samples, making it an ideal tool for remote pathology consultations and second opinions. With the launch of the VENTANA DP 200 digital pathology system, Roche Diagnostics aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the digital pathology market. On August 24, 2021 , GE Healthcare, a leading provider of medical technology and diagnostics solutions, announced the launch of its new ViosWorks cardiac MRI software. The software provides high-quality images of the heart and enables physicians to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases more effectively. With the launch of the ViosWorks cardiac MRI software, GE Healthcare aims to expand its presence in the digital pathology market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital pathology market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hardware



Scanners





Slide Management System





Cameras



Software



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Primary Disease Diagnosis



Pathological Research



Intraoperative Consultation



Telepathology



Drug Discovery



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Biotechnology Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Academic and Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

