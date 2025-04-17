Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 15.18%

Compound Growth at 15.18% Signals a New Phase of Digital Marketing Analytics Market Expansion

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.18% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic DMA landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in DMA Platforms

As data becomes the most valuable asset in modern marketing, digital marketing analytics platforms are transforming how businesses measure success, optimize campaigns, and align strategies with consumer behavior. Organizations across ecommerce, BFSI, media, travel, and B2B sectors are increasingly relying on analytics platforms to unify data sources, gain cross-channel insights, and enable data-backed decision-making in real time.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group, "Digital Marketing Analytics platforms are foundational to modern marketing operations. As businesses face fragmented customer journeys and rising ad spends, these tools bring much-needed clarity by turning multichannel data into actionable insights."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional DMA platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional DMA platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top DMA vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top DMA vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in DMA solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in DMA solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, data visualization, and real-time attribution models are transforming marketing analytics to improve campaign performance and decision velocity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Adobe, AT Internet by Piano, FICO, Google, Heap, IBM, IgniteTech, Medallia, Mixpanel, Optimove, Paragone, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, and Tinyclues by Splio.

Why This Matters for DMA Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Digital Marketing Analytics solution providers, these insights are pivotal in identifying underserved market segments, improving platform differentiation, and driving enterprise adoption. As brands demand deeper insight into ROI and audience behavior, vendors must deliver scalable solutions that offer real-time visibility, customizable dashboards, and predictive intelligence to help marketers stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world.

Market Share: Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-digital-marketing-analytics-dma-platforms-2024-worldwide-2390

Market Forecast: Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-digital-marketing-analytics-dma-platforms-2025-2030-worldwide-2194

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, QKS TrendsNXT on DMA market

on DMA market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the DMA market

report on the DMA market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

