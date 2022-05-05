Digital Isolator Market worth $2.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Digital Isolator Market by Technology (Capacitive, Magnetic, GMR), Data Rate (Below 25 MBPS, 25-75 MBPS, Above 75 MBPS), Channel, Insulation Material, Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Digital Isolator Market size is estimated to be USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Stringent battery safety requirements for automobiles, and a surge in the use of renewable energy sources worldwide is expected to propel the demand of digital isolators in the near future. The growing popularity of noise-free electronics and rise in adoption of digital isolators for gate drivers are some of the other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The above 75 Mbps segment to account for the largest share of the digital isolator market by 2027

The market for digital isolators with data rate above 75 Mbps will represent the largest share in terms of value from 2022 through 2027. As a result of the increased adoption of the giant magneto resistive (GMR) isolation type in digital isolation, this segment has grown due to its high data rate and improved accuracy. Moreover, digital isolators with data rates above 75 Mbps can reduce propagation delays, resulting in smooth, accurate, and sensitive data signals at their output end. Compared to optical isolators used for general-purpose applications, digital isolators with data rates lower than 25 Mbps are relatively inexpensive.

The 4-channel segment of digital isolator accounted the largest market size in 2021

The 4-channel segment accounted for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of 4-channel digital isolators in industrial, healthcare, and automotive verticals. Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and Texas Instruments are some key players that offer 4-channel digital isolators. The 8-channel segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. These isolators can accommodate a signaling rate of 150 Mbps with high accuracy. Moreover, 8-channel digital isolators are widely used in industrial automation and automotive applications, thereby driving the growth of the 8-channel segment of the market.

Industrial vertical is likely to be the largest market for digital isolators throughout the forecast period

As of 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator market and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. Industrial equipment is among the key end users of digital isolators. These devices protect industrial equipment from ground differences, noise, and voltage problems. In addition, these isolators assist in ensuring the safety of industrial equipment and its operators. Digital isolators market growth in Asia Pacific for the industrial vertical can be partially attributed to the presence of several industrial equipment manufacturers in the region. Further, the growing use of industrial IoT (IIoT) is expected to considerably boost the market for digital isolators in the industrial vertical over the forecast period.

North America to account for the second largest share of the digital isolator market by 2027

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the digital isolator market between 2022 and 2027. The market in North America is driven by advancements in medical imaging devices, electrification of vehicles, and growing safety standards in industrial automation. Additionally, North America is a key market for digital isolators with the presence of several players, such as Silicon Labs (now part of Skyworks) and Texas Instruments, which are significantly active in this space. The digital isolator market in North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico

Analog Devices, Maxim integrated, Vicor Corporation, NVE Corporation, and IXYS Corporation are some of the major market players that have their headquarters in this region. These players have started integrating isolation into their gate drivers to increase efficiency and reduce power consumption and propagation delays. The US-China trade war might create an opportunity for Mexico, especially in sectors where Mexico and China share a comparative advantage, such as electronics manufacturing. The impact on digital isolators is expected to be similar. Automotive sales in the US are also rising after falling sharply in the first quarter of 2020 as the pandemic took a toll on demand. Nevertheless, recovery in electric vehicle (EV) sales is likely to be slower in the US than in other major regions, as manufacturers delay the launch of new cars.

A few of the key players in the digital isolator market are Texas Instruments (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Analog Devices (US), Broadcom Inc.(US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), NVE Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Vicor Corporation (US), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

