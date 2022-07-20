Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market is flourishing at CAGR Of +18.87% with Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors by 2029

SEATTLE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has added a new report titled Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital health monitoring devices market is expected to reach the value of USD 15.35 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 18.87% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increased emphasis on research and development capabilities in medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, rising rates of pregnancy, and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure development, particularly in developing economies, are the major factors driving the growth of the digital health monitoring devices market.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report contains a bottomless knowledge and information on what the market's definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

In recent years, due to the world's rapidly growing population and the prevalence of chronic diseases, there has been a growing need to expand healthcare access infrastructure, as well as the cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring technology. Chronic diseases account for 90 percent of total healthcare costs in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These costs can be significantly reduced by implementing remote patient monitoring systems, which is expected to propel market growth.

Major Players: Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

NEVRO CORP (US)

Cyberonics, Inc. (US)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

SPR Therapeutics (US)

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA ( Switzerland )

) Bioness Inc. (US)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (US)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

NeuroPace, Inc. (US)

Synapse Biomedical Inc. (US)

Soterix Medical Inc. (US)

Accellent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Bioventus (US)

Integer Holdings Corporation (US)

Recent Development

Philips and BioIntelliSense announced a strategic collaboration in July 2020 to improve remote patient monitoring solutions. Philips incorporated the latter's BioSticker device into its portfolio of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, which monitor chronic conditions.

a strategic collaboration in to improve remote patient monitoring solutions. Philips incorporated the latter's BioSticker device into its portfolio of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, which monitor chronic conditions. BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform operated by Envolve People Care Inc., a Centene Corporation subsidiary, in July 2020 . This acquisition adds chronic remote patient monitoring solutions to BioTelemetry's current portfolio of acute care connected health products and services, with a focus on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.

Digital health monitoring devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wearable patient monitoring devices are becoming increasingly popular.

Wearable patient monitoring devices, biosensors, and smart implants are used for a variety of purposes, including continuous glucose monitoring, temperature monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and pulse oximetry. The Internet of Things technology is built into next-generation wearable devices. Wearable biosensors measure vital signs such as blood pressure, weight, blood sugar, and electrocardiography (ECG), which are then transmitted to a central server via mobile wireless networks.

Quality healthcare at home

RPM technologies enter the picture, detecting small changes in the patient's physiological data and encouraging self-monitoring. As a result, it reduces readmissions and avoidable hospitalizations. Furthermore, these technologies reduce the number of unnecessary trips to the doctor's office as well as the travel-related expenses required to receive quality medical care. RPM technologies, when properly implemented, can increase access to quality healthcare while saving time and money in the short and long term.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Restraints/Challenges

Shortages of healthcare industry professionals, as well as unfavourable reimbursement policies, are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

This digital health monitoring devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Segmentation: Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Product type

Device

Software

services

others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Homecare settings

Others

Type

Tele-health

EHR/EMR

M-health

Wireless health

Others

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

