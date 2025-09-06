Digital Health Market worth US$573.5 billion by 2030 with 23.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Health Market, valued at US$162.1 billion in 2024, stood at US$199.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 23.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$573.5 billion by the end of the period. The digital health market is gaining significant traction, driven by the rising need for accessible, personalized, and technology-enabled care across both developed and emerging regions. Innovations in AI, wearable sensors, mobile health applications, and remote monitoring are enabling real-time health tracking, early diagnosis, and more responsive care delivery. The convergence of these tools is transforming how patients interact with the healthcare system, making it more preventive, data-driven, and continuous.

Growth is further supported by the proliferation of digital public infrastructure and national health digitization efforts in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. These regions are increasingly investing in telehealth platforms, digital health IDs, and cloud-based health services through public-private partnerships and regulatory modernization. As digital connectivity expands and healthcare systems evolve, digital health is emerging as a cornerstone of scalable, efficient, and patient-centric care worldwide.

400 - Pages

By offering, the solutions/applications segment stands out as the largest offering within the digital health market, driven by the widespread adoption of telehealth, mHealth apps, and AI-powered diagnostics. The need for accessible and cost-effective healthcare has accelerated the demand for remote consultations, digital therapeutics, and at-home testing. Government incentives, the integration of patient portals with electronic health records, and the growth of digital pharmacies further support this dominance, as providers and patients increasingly rely on technology-enabled solutions for continuous, personalized care delivery.

By use case, Patient monitoring is experiencing the most rapid growth within the digital health market because it is essential for managing chronic diseases, post-acute care, and high-risk patients, where continuous tracking of vital signs significantly improves outcomes. The rising prevalence of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases has driven demand for real-time monitoring devices, such as wearable sensors, implantable devices, and remote monitoring platforms. Integration with AI analytics enables early detection of complications, reducing hospital readmissions and healthcare costs. Additionally, supportive reimbursement policies, telehealth integration, and the shift toward value-based care have further strengthened the dominance of patient monitoring in the digital health landscape.

By geography, in 2024, North America reinforced its position as a global leader in the digital health market, driven by the convergence of advanced connectivity, AI innovation, and a proactive healthcare consumer base. The region has witnessed a surge in the deployment of edge-connected wearables, real-time health analytics, and AI-enhanced virtual care platforms that enable continuous, location-independent monitoring and personalized interventions. The growing use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants is transforming patient support services, streamlining triage, automating care navigation, and expanding access to mental health and chronic care resources. Unlike earlier waves of digital adoption focused on digitizing existing systems, the current growth is rooted in building predictive, preventive, and participatory care ecosystems. Public and private stakeholders are also investing in digital infrastructure to address health equity challenges, improve rural access, and support multi-lingual, culturally competent digital tools. This strategic shift reflects North America's broader commitment to embedding intelligence and inclusivity into the next generation of healthcare delivery.

The key players functioning in the digital health market include Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Masimo (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), American Well (US), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (US), Headspace (US), Noom, Inc. (US), Cerebral Inc. (US), Epic System Corporation (US), Omada Health Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Welldoc, Inc. (US), EverlyWell (US), TruDoc Healthcare LLC (UAE), CareSimple Inc. (US), VivaLNK, Inc. (US), Biobeat (Israel), and Virtual Therapeutics Corp. (US).

Medtronic:

Medtronic is a leading force in the digital health market through its integration of connected medical devices and remote monitoring platforms. The company's portfolio includes digital ecosystems like the CareLink network, which enables physicians to remotely monitor cardiac device data, and the MiniMed 780G insulin pump system, which offers automated insulin delivery and smartphone connectivity. Medtronic is also investing in digital surgery and AI-enabled decision support, aiming to create seamless, personalized care pathways. By embedding connectivity and data intelligence across its devices, Medtronic is redefining chronic disease management and enabling more proactive, patient-centered care models.

Abbott:

Abbott is transforming digital health through its suite of connected diagnostics and continuous monitoring systems. The company's FreeStyle Libre system, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), provides real-time insights via mobile apps and cloud platforms, enabling better diabetes management and patient engagement. Abbott is expanding its digital ecosystem through partnerships and AI-powered platforms to enhance remote care and clinical decision-making. With a focus on accessibility and real-world usability, Abbott's digital health innovations are empowering individuals to manage chronic conditions more effectively and helping healthcare providers deliver timely, data-informed interventions.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc. is one of the key contributors to the digital health landscape, with a strong focus on remote monitoring and home-based care solutions. The company offers smart blood pressure monitors, such as those in its HeartGuide and VitalSight series, which enable users to share health data directly with healthcare providers via mobile applications and cloud platforms. Omron emphasizes early intervention and cardiovascular disease prevention by integrating AI capabilities and telehealth features into its devices. With its broader mission to create a "Zero Events" society, aiming to reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes, Omron continues to play a vital role in advancing preventive and data-driven healthcare.

