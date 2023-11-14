Digital Health Market Worth $549.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $180.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $549.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The growth of this market is driven by the expansion of telemedicine and telehealth services, enhanced patient engagement and empowerment and increased investment in health tech startups. On the other hand, variability in healthcare infrastructure and digital literacy, reimbursement and payment issues are some of the factors challenging the growth of the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45458752

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Health Market"

231 - Tables

49 - Figures

301 - Pages

Digital Health Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $180.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $549.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Application, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing advancements and adoption in digital health Key Market Drivers Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

"Hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

Based on offering, the digital health market is segmented into hardware, software, services and applications. In 2022, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth rate is attributed to increased patient demand for convenient healthcare solutions, healthcare provider adoption for improved care and operations, and expansion of telehealth & chronic disease management.

"Telehealthcare technology segment accounted for the largest share of the global digital health market"

Based on technology, the digital health market is segmented into telehealthcare, mHealth, health management solutions and digital therapeutics. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. Factors such as increased demand for remote healthcare services, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated telehealthcare adoption.

"The chronic disease management application segment accounted for the largest share of the digital health market in 2022"

On the basis of application, the digital health market is segmented into chronic disease management, behavioral health, health & fitness and others. The chronic disease management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population, and lifestyle-related health issues.

"Patients & Consumers segment is expected to grow at highest groeth rate in the global digital health market"

On the basis of end user, the digital health market is segmented into providers, payers and patients & consumers. The high growth of this segment is attributed to increasing awareness of self-health management, proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices that has made health tracking and monitoring more accessible and convenient.

"Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate in the digital health market during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth rate can be attributed to large population, increasing healthcare expenditure, mobile technology proliferation and rising chronic diseases. Governments in the region are implementing initiatives to promote digital health solutions, such as funding for research and development, and regulatory frameworks to ensure patient safety and privacy.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45458752

Digital Health Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Restraints:

1. High cost of deployment of digital health solutions

Opportunities:

1. Increasing advancements and adoption in digital health

Challenge:

1. Privacy and security concerns

Key Market Players of Digital Health Industry:

Prominent players in the digital health market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Abbott (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Fitbit, Inc. (A google company) (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Masimo (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Merative (US), AT & T, Inc. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Noom, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Omada Health Inc. (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Biotricity (US), iHealth Labs Inc (US), my mhealth Limited (UK), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), AirStrip Technologies, Inc (US), AdvancedMD, Inc. (US) and Qardio, Inc. (US). Players adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product upgrades, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

· By Supply Side: Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2 (28%), and Tier 3 (41%)

· By Demand Side: Purchase Managers (45%), Head Of AI, ML, Drud Discovery & Computational Molecular Design (30%), Research Scientists (25%)

· By Designation: C-level (31%), Director-level (25%), and Others (44%)

· By Region: North America (45%), Europe (20%), Asia Pacific (28%), and RoW (7%)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=45458752

Recent Developments:

· In May 2023 Medtronic (Ireland) acquired EOFlow Co. Ltd. (South Korea) to expand its ability to treat patients with diabetes.

· In March 2023, GE HealthCare (US) partnered with Advantus Health Partners (US) to sign a multi-year contract to expand access to Healthcare Technology Management Services.

· In April 2023, Abbott (US) acquired Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (US) to gain a complementary treatment option for vascular illness. The highly advanced atherectomy technology from CSI prepares vessels for angioplasty or stenting to restore blood flow.

Digital Health Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

· Analysis of key drivers (increasing penetration of mobile phones, supporting government initiatives and rising geriatric population and chronic diseases), restraints (privacy and security concerns, interoperability challenges), opportunities (intelligent digital health solutions for universal access, improving regulatory scenario, rising awareness and adoption trends in emerging countries), and challenges (healthcare gaps in emerging economeis) influencing the growth of digital health market.

· Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the digital health market.

· Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of digital health solutions across regions.

· Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the digital health market.

· Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the digital health market.

Related Reports:

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Digital Diabetes Management Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

mHealth Solutions Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Edge Computing in Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vaccine-technologies-market.asp https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-health-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-health.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg