Digital Health Innovator, Liva Healthcare, Gets €8 Million Investment from MIG, Santo Venture Capital and Digital Health Ventures

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European digital health company, Liva Healthcare, today announced an investment of eight million euros from three German venture funds.

The investment into the Copenhagen and London-based digital coaching and disease management company will boost Liva Healthcare significantly to scale up with existing clients, expand further geographically and continue its technological innovation. The three new investors acquire a significant minority stake in the transaction.

Liva Healthcare's digital platform is used by a broad range of healthcare organisations across Northern Europe to prevent and manage chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease through lifestyle changes. Among Liva's most prominent customers since December 2017 are NHS England, which uses the platform to fight the obesity and diabetes epidemics. Also, several health authorities in Scandinavia have selected Liva Healthcare for disease management and patient education across a spectrum of lifestyle conditions.

Kristoffer From, CEO of Liva Healthcare, explained: "This investment is rocket fuel for Liva Healthcare. It enables our ambition of expanding internationally and helping even more patients to prevent and manage their chronic conditions through personal coaching and lifestyle changes. We are looking forward to working with our three new German investors in driving further growth."

MIG partner, Sören Hein, said: "We have been very impressed by the proven clinical outcomes and efficiency of Liva Healthcare's platform. The platform is making it possible to scale personal coaching and health professional-centred disease management. Early successes with leading healthcare players show that Liva Healthcare is already in a special league. Clients recognise that Liva Healthcare offers a cost-effective solution with an attractive return-on-investment. We are thrilled to support the company financially in its growth ambitions, not least given the potential to work with major pharmaceutical firms to combine medicine with scalable digital coaching."

Digital Health Ventures' managing partner, Guido Hegener, explained the attraction: "The potential for Liva Healthcare is substantial, given the significant and growing population affected by obesity and type 2 diabetes. The company is helping clients reduce costs while at the same time helping patients improve their quality of life. The team behind Liva Healthcare is one of the strongest within digital healthcare we have seen yet. They have a proven track record, including founding and growing the respected and independent health information portal NetDoctor internationally."

About Liva Healthcare

Liva Healthcare is a Copenhagen and London based company behind a leading digital coaching and disease management platform. The company was created by the Danish founders of the independent international health information portal NetDoctor.com, journalist Rune Bech and medical doctor Carl J. Brandt, together with the company's CEO, Kristoffer From. Liva Healthcare employs 30 digital health experts. Among the company's clients are NHS England, insurance companies like AXA and Skandia and several Scandinavian public health authorities www.livahealthcare.com

