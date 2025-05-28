Digital Forensics Market worth $22.81 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Forensics Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.94 billion in 2025 to USD 22.81 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

As cyberattacks become more complex and widespread, targeting both enterprises and governments, there is a growing need for advanced digital forensic solutions to investigate breaches, trace malicious activities, and gather legally admissible evidence. This demand is further fueled by stricter regulatory compliance requirements and the increasing adoption of digital transformation across industries.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Digital Forensics Market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Cellebrite (Israel), OpenText (Canada), Nuix (Australia), Exterro (US), MSAB (Sweden), Magnet Forensics (Canada), LogRhythm (US), KLDiscovery (US), Paraben (US), CYFOR (UK), Oxygen Forensics (US), Griffeye (Sweden), CCL Solutions Group (England), Global Digital Forensics (US), Kroll (US), Digital Intelligence (US), Optiv Security (US), Cado Security (England), ElcomSoft (Russia), Binalyze (Estonia), Varutra (US), BlueVoyant (US), Binary Intelligence (US), GMDSOFT (South Korea), and Bounga Informatics (Singapore)

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for expert support in incident response, evidence collection, data recovery, and litigation. As cyber threats grow in complexity, organizations are relying more on specialized forensic service providers to ensure timely and accurate investigations. Additionally, the shortage of in-house forensic expertise and the need to meet regulatory and legal standards further boost the demand for professional and managed digital forensics services. These services help organizations minimize downtime, recover critical data, and strengthen future security posture.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. This is due to the growing preference for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective digital forensic solutions that can be accessed remotely. Cloud-based deployment enables faster investigation, real-time collaboration, and centralized evidence storage, which are critical for a timely response to cyber incidents. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud services across industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare, and the need for remote forensics amid rising digital transformation further drive the demand for cloud-based digital forensic solutions.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by increasing cybercrime incidents, expanding digital infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced technologies across countries like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea. Governments and enterprises in the region are investing heavily in cybersecurity and digital forensics to strengthen their cyber resilience. Additionally, the surge in regulatory compliance requirements and the growing number of SMEs embracing cloud and digital platforms further contribute to the strong demand for digital forensic solutions in the region.

Top Key Companies in Digital Forensics Market:

