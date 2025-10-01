Digital Experience Platform Market worth USD 26.5B by 2030, Driven by Personalization & AI Integration, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital experience platform market worth USD 16.05 billion in 2025 is projected to reach USD 26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.58%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence. The adoption of AI-powered content management, analytics-driven personalization, and cloud-native platforms continue to fuel the digital experience platform market growth. Organizations are increasingly leveraging these platforms to improve operational efficiency, strengthen customer loyalty, and gain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Trends in the Digital Experience Platform Market

AI-Driven Personalization Enhances Engagement

AI and machine learning are redefining digital experience platform market trends by enabling predictive personalization, real-time recommendations, and data-driven decision-making, strengthening brand-customer connections.

Convergence with Digital Banking Platforms

The digital banking platform market offers key insights into delivering secure, real-time, and omnichannel experiences. Many enterprises are now applying these banking-grade principles across industries, enhancing reliability and trust in their digital experience strategies.

Customer Experience Management Synergies

The customer experience management market complements the adoption of digital experience platforms, as enterprises integrate data across touchpoints to deliver consistent and intuitive customer journeys.

Cloud-Native Deployment Expands Adoption

Scalable cloud-based digital experience platforms are witnessing accelerated adoption, helping organizations reduce costs, optimize performance, and improve agility in delivering personalized digital content.

Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation Insights

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User Industry

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography

North America : United States, Canada, Mexico

: United States, Canada, Mexico South America : Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Europe : Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific : China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa : Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Africa

:

Regional Growth Overview of Digital Experience Platform Market

North America leads the digital experience platform market share, driven by early adoption of omnichannel platforms and high IT spending. Europe follows closely, with strong emphasis on GDPR-compliant personalization. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by digital transformation in retail, BFSI, and telecom.

Market Leaders and Companies Profiled

The digital experience platform market is highly competitive, with vendors focusing on personalization, analytics, and integration capabilities. Key companies covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

Adobe Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Progress Software Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

OpenText Corporation

RWS Holdings plc

Sitecore Holding II A/S

Acquia Inc.

Squiz Pty Ltd

Bloomreach Inc.

Crownpeak Technology Inc.

Magnolia International Ltd

Jahia Solutions Group SA

Microsoft Corporation

Optimizely Inc.

Liferay Inc.

Kentico Software

Ibexa AS

Episerver AB

For a full breakdown of digital experience platform market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-experience-platform-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Wealth Management Platform Market : The Wealth Management Platform Market is projected to reach a value of USD 6.09 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 11.54 billion by 2030, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.64% during the forecast period. This significant growth reflects the accelerating adoption of digital advisory tools, rising demand for personalized investment solutions, and the shift toward cloud-based wealth management platforms.

Application Delivery Controllers Market: The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market is expected to reach USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and rise to USD 5.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.98% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising need for secure, high-performance application delivery, the growing complexity of cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures, and increasing demand for load balancing and traffic optimization solutions.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/application-delivery-controllers-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market : The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is estimated at USD 81.20 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow to USD 123.24 billion by 2030, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.70% throughout the forecast period. The market's expansion is fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud-based CRM platforms, increasing focus on customer engagement and retention, and the integration of AI and automation tools into CRM solutions.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg