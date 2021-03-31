Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption Of Digital Platforms For Developing Marketing Strategies By Industry Participants | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The shifting trend of various companies over the adoption of digital platforms for developing marketing strategies is projected to drive the demand for DXPs across the globe. The B2C application segment held a dominated share across the market owing to the inclination of prominent players over the adoption of relevant, personalized and consistent content and products as prescribed by the customers. Also, their feature of understanding expectations of customers and service recommendations are projected to drive the market growth.

The retail segment dominated the global market in 2018 due to the increasing need for implementing a customer-centric approach and pricing strategy for marketing purposes. On the other hand, the BFSI segment is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of surging consumer's preference for online and digital banking.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market" Report 2025.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing presence of DXP service providers like Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation across this region. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising adoption of the internet and smartphones among the millennial population across China and India coupled with the surging presence of the ITES industry across this region.

The digital experience platform (DXP) market includes key players such as Adobe; IBM Corporation, Acquia Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle Corporation. They are constantly developing advanced functionalities in their DXPs for enhancing customer engagement and retention.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Digital Experience Platform Market Worth?

The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025.

What is the Growth Rate of the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The Global market is also expected to mark a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Which Segment of the Digital Experience Platform to Hold the Highest Market Share?

In 2018, the platform component segment accounted for the highest share across the global market.

Which Segment of the Digital Experience Platform Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

The BFSI end use segment is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

In 2018, North America held the largest share across the global market.

Who are the Key Players of the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The key players in this market are Adobe; IBM Corporation, Acquia Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Browse 120 page research report with TOC on "Global Digital Experience Platform Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-digital-experience-platform-dxp-market

Million Insights has segmented the global digital experience platform market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end use and region:

Digital Experience Platform Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)

Platform



Services

Digital Experience Platform Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Digital Experience Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)

Business-to-Consumer



Business-to-Business



Other

Digital Experience Platform End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)

BFSI



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Retail



Other

Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

LED Modular Display Market - The global LED modular display market size is estimated to account for USD 12.59 billion in 2027. The market is estimated to register over 13.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for displaying multiple information and rise in the number of outdoor events are attributing to market growth.

The global LED modular display market size is estimated to account for in 2027. The market is estimated to register over 13.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for displaying multiple information and rise in the number of outdoor events are attributing to market growth. Smart Electricity Meters Market - The global smart electricity meters market size is projected to account for USD 18.9 billion by 2027. It is likely that the market would register 7.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. The demand for energy security is gaining traction in the energy sector. With the advent of renewable energy sources, this demand has been addressed to some extent.

The global smart electricity meters market size is projected to account for by 2027. It is likely that the market would register 7.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. The demand for energy security is gaining traction in the energy sector. With the advent of renewable energy sources, this demand has been addressed to some extent. Stem Cells Market - The global stem cells market is estimated to arrive at USD 17.9 billion by 2027. It is expected to witness 8.2% CAGR in the period of the forecast. Fresh developments in tissue engineering have the capability to attract attention towards the healing of a number of chronic complaints.

The global stem cells market is estimated to arrive at by 2027. It is expected to witness 8.2% CAGR in the period of the forecast. Fresh developments in tissue engineering have the capability to attract attention towards the healing of a number of chronic complaints. U.S. Wound Care Centers Market - The United States wound care centers market size is projected to account for USD 17.0 billion by the end of 2027, growing at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast duration. Rise in awareness about the application of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in the treatment of chronic wounds coupled with increasing geriatrics population is driving the market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights