Digital Employee Experience Leader 1E Continues Corporate Transformation by Appointing Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer

Tarleton will lead corporate brand and go-to-market strategies, while growing 1E's North American Presence and Team

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1E , the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), has appointed industry veteran Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With 25 years of experience leading corporations' go-to-market strategies, Tarleton will work to solidify 1E as a DEX market leader and grow the company's market share within North America.

Tarleton most recently served as CMO of insurance technology company Corvus. Tarleton previously worked closely with 1E CEO Mark Banfield at Vista Equity owned SaaS infrastructure monitoring and observability company LogicMonitor, where he built and led the global Marketing and Business Development organizations during a period of high double-digit growth in ARR. His experience ranges across industries and company size – from large global enterprises like Dell and AT&T, to business consulting firms like Deloitte and TopRight Partners, to other SaaS scale-ups like Bazaarvoice.

"As the Great Resignation continues to impact the global workforce, prioritizing digital employee experiences has never been more important," said Tarleton. "With C-Suite members across industries continuing to prioritize successful and efficient hybrid work strategies, I look forward to working with the team to operationalize our belief that technology should free human potential and to position 1E as the leading DEX provider both within North America and globally."

Tarleton is based in Austin, Texas and his appointment comes on the heels of 1E's broader North American expansion plans. 1E plans to hire around 150 employees in 2022, with roughly half of these located in the U.S. Austin will serve as 1E's North American go-to-market hub with Sales leaders and customer support already distributed regionally.

"1E is placing a strategic priority on evolving our business model to meet critical corporate needs to better support hybrid workforces, and Stephen's go-to-market experience will be an invaluable asset towards this effort," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "In addition to his work as CMO, Stephen will also be our North American lead executive to ensure our large U.S. customer base continues to receive top quality service and can best support their workforces during this time of corporate evolution."

