Digital Diabetes Management Market to reach over USD 49.5 Bn by the year 2031 - Explained Details | Exclusive Study by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Diabetes Management Market - (By Devices (Smart Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, And Smart Insulin Pens, Smart Insulin Pumps/ Closed-Loop Pumps & Smart Insulin Patches), Application (Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps, Obesity & Diet Management Apps), Data Management Software & Platforms And Services), By Device Type (Handheld And Wearable Devices), By End-User(Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Speciality Diabetes Clinics And Academic & Research Institutes))), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

"Digital Diabetes Management Market" in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $18.11 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $49.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.58% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 18.11 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 49.48 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 13.58 % from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Product and services, Type, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. announced that their t: slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology is the first AID system to connect with Abbott's latest continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus.

, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. announced that their t: slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology is the first AID system to connect with Abbott's latest continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus. In November 2023 , Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland was recognized as a Great Place to Work by the esteemed organization. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a worldwide leader in diabetes care, known for its CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and its exclusive distribution of Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems.

, Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland was recognized as a Great Place to Work by the esteemed organization. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a worldwide leader in diabetes care, known for its CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and its exclusive distribution of Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems. In October 2023 , Insulet recently made headlines when it announced that the FDA had cleared its Omnipod 5 App for iPhone under the 510(k) program. This makes Insulet the only company in the world to offer a tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system that can be fully controlled from an Android or iOS smartphone.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1487

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the digital diabetes management market are:

Technological advancements

Combining therapeutic and monitoring capabilities

Artificial intelligence and data analytics integration

The following are the primary obstacles to the digital diabetes management market 's expansion:

High cost

Lack of awareness

privacy issues about data

Future expansion opportunities for the digital diabetes management market include:

Increasingly popular usage of interconnected gadgets

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes

Growing population

Market Analysis:

Digital diabetes management encompasses various tools, including insulin pens, sensors, smart glucose meters, closed-loop systems, insulin patches, and various software-based applications and platforms. The use of smart insulin pens has several advantages in the treatment of diabetes. Innovations in technology have opened the door for the market to receive incredibly versatile solutions. Another factor fueling the market's expansion is the proliferation of smartphone and Internet health-tracking apps.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Diabetes Management Market:

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dexcom, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

LifeScan, Inc

Tidepool

AgaMatrix

Glooko, Inc

DarioHealth Corporation

One Drop

Dottli

Ypsomed Holding AG

ARKRAY

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Care Innovations, LLC

Health2Sync

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Azumio

Decide Clinical Software GmbH

Pendiq GmbH

BeatO

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1487

Digital Diabetes Management Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Technological Advancement

Advancements in smart insulin pens are expected to propel the worldwide digital diabetes management industry. Smart insulin pens utilize the iSenz adapter to detect insulin levels. It provides the injection angles for optimizing injection sites for people with diabetes. Easylog is an adaptor that may be used with insulin pens linked to the internet. More and more individuals are keeping track of their health via their cell phones and the internet, fueling the expansion of the market.

Challenges: High Cost

The market's expansion will be hindered by the high expense of digital diabetes management systems and their poor uptake in developing and emerging nations. Not everyone can afford to use one of the many diabetes management programs available for mobile and desktop platforms. Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff require proper training to accurately interpret blood sugar levels. Concerns concerning patient data protection and the general public's ignorance about digital diabetes care also slow business expansion in lesser-developed nations.

North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The digital diabetes management market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the growing interest in digital health and the many people dealing with long-term health conditions. In addition, the market is being propelled forward by elements including a robust supply-side infrastructure, the quick adoption of new technologies, and sufficient reimbursements.

Segmentation of Digital Diabetes Management Market-

By Product & Service

Devices Smart Glucose Meters Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Smart Insulin Pens Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed-loop Pumps & Smart Insulin Patches

Application Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps Obesity & Diet Management Apps

Data Management Software & Platforms

Services

By Device Type

Handheld Devices

Wearable Devices

By End User

Self/Home Healthcare

Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1487

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Digital Diabetes Management Market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Digital Diabetes Management Market

To analyze the Digital Diabetes Management Market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Digital Diabetes Management Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Digital Diabetes Management Market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Diabetes Management Apps Market

Smart Therapies Market

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market

eConsent In Healthcare Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg